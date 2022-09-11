Skip to main content

Browns Eke Out Victory Against Panthers, Former Quarterback Baker Mayfield

In a game that came down to the wire, the Cleveland Browns were able to secure their first victory over the Carolina Panthers and their former quarterback, Baker Mayfield.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

For all the hype leading up to the game, the game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns came down to a rookie kicker, Cade York, making a 58-yard  field goal in the waning moments of the game to secure a 26-24 victory for the Browns.

York has been a fan favorite and was something of a carnival act in the preseason. He made a 70-yard attempt in warmups and attempted three kicks from at least 55 yards just to see what he could do. It paid off 

The Browns relied heavily on their running game and Nick Chubb throughout the game, but they let the play clock tick down consistently throughout the game in an effort to shorten the contest. That enabled the Browns defense to stay fresher and limited the number of possessions the Panthers offense could have, which proved important.

Nick Chubb ran the ball 22 times for 141 yards in all with a long of 25 yards, but didn't reach the endzone. Kareem Hunt chipped in a 24-yard touchdown that was beautifully blocked by the Browns offensive line. 

Jacoby Brissett, in his first start with the Browns, had a day he'd like to forget. He avoided turnovers, but he missed multiple open receivers that likely go for touchdowns. It quickly became apparent just how limited the Browns were on offense.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brissett ended up throwing for 147 yards on 18 of 34 passing with most of those yards coming late in the game. He was able to lead drives that produced the two field goals the Browns had to have in order to win this game. A bad roughing the passer call called on Panthers defensive end Brian Burns also played a major role in the Browns victory.

The brightest spot in Browns the passing game was Donovan Peoples-Jones, who made several contested catches that extended drives throughout the game including the final drive of the game. In all, he caught six passes for 60 yards, leading the team. The next highest total was Hunt with 24 yards.

The defense dominated much of the game, but multiple critical breakdowns in coverage allowed former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to lead scoring drives keeping the Panthers in the game. Mayfield found a wide open Ian Thomas for a 50-yard reception that set up a Christian McCaffrey touchdown near the end of the first half and a 75-yard touchdown to Robbie Anderson in the fourth quarter, reducing the Browns lead to 23-21.

After getting beaten to a pulp through the game, sacked four times and taking six hits, Mayfield finished the game going 16 of 27 for 235 yards with a touchdown pass, a rushing touchdown and an interception. Myles Garrett was able to record back to back sacks on Mayfield and stripped him, but Mayfield was able to get the ball back.

The Panthers had the ball late with a chance to secure the victory with a touchdown. Instead, head coach Matt Rhule opted to run the ball three times up the middle and try to reduce the clock, betting on his defense to win the game. Eddie Piniero hit the field goal, giving the Panthers a 24-23 lead, but Rhule's decision left too much time on the clocks for the Browns.

The Browns are 1-0 for the first time since 2004. They now go back home and prepare to host the New York Jets.

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

1BB8D91A-1ED7-4E8F-A430-BB37E7EAC2D3
News

Jack Conklin OUT Week 1 for Browns, Inactive Players Listed

By Brandon Little
Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gives a thumbs up to fans before the game between the Browns and the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Deshaun Watson's Plan to Stay Sharp During Suspension, the Concept of Rust

By Pete Smith
329ED42D-EE4A-4806-B53E-00CD6B86FEDC
News

Where to Find Cleveland Browns Season Opener Against Carolina Panthers

By Brandon Little
E26EF940-05AC-4501-B1E9-32F5DF7A3225
News

Ravens Lamar Jackson Declined $250 Million, Wants Full Guaranteed Deal

By Brandon Little
D1450D03-A6E9-4C16-8C55-AC567E66AC61
News

Browns Rule Out Rookie Wide Receiver, Elevate Two From Practice Squad

By Brandon Little
Aug 13, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) walks off the field during warmups prior to the Panthers' game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

New Podcast - Abby Mueller talks Season Expectations, Previews Panthers

By Pete Smith
Cleveland Browns Greedy Williams Impresses in First Start of 2021
News

Browns CB Greedy Williams Heading to Injured Reserve

By Brandon Little
E0E3812D-3376-4382-BBB7-CBD47CA5D153
News

Browns Rule Greedy Williams OUT Against Panthers, Others Questionable

By Brandon Little