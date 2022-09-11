Browns Eke Out Victory Against Panthers, Former Quarterback Baker Mayfield

In a game that came down to the wire, the Cleveland Browns were able to secure their first victory over the Carolina Panthers and their former quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

For all the hype leading up to the game, the game between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns came down to a rookie kicker, Cade York, making a 58-yard field goal in the waning moments of the game to secure a 26-24 victory for the Browns.

York has been a fan favorite and was something of a carnival act in the preseason. He made a 70-yard attempt in warmups and attempted three kicks from at least 55 yards just to see what he could do. It paid off

The Browns relied heavily on their running game and Nick Chubb throughout the game, but they let the play clock tick down consistently throughout the game in an effort to shorten the contest. That enabled the Browns defense to stay fresher and limited the number of possessions the Panthers offense could have, which proved important.

Nick Chubb ran the ball 22 times for 141 yards in all with a long of 25 yards, but didn't reach the endzone. Kareem Hunt chipped in a 24-yard touchdown that was beautifully blocked by the Browns offensive line.

Jacoby Brissett, in his first start with the Browns, had a day he'd like to forget. He avoided turnovers, but he missed multiple open receivers that likely go for touchdowns. It quickly became apparent just how limited the Browns were on offense.

Brissett ended up throwing for 147 yards on 18 of 34 passing with most of those yards coming late in the game. He was able to lead drives that produced the two field goals the Browns had to have in order to win this game. A bad roughing the passer call called on Panthers defensive end Brian Burns also played a major role in the Browns victory.

The brightest spot in Browns the passing game was Donovan Peoples-Jones, who made several contested catches that extended drives throughout the game including the final drive of the game. In all, he caught six passes for 60 yards, leading the team. The next highest total was Hunt with 24 yards.

The defense dominated much of the game, but multiple critical breakdowns in coverage allowed former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to lead scoring drives keeping the Panthers in the game. Mayfield found a wide open Ian Thomas for a 50-yard reception that set up a Christian McCaffrey touchdown near the end of the first half and a 75-yard touchdown to Robbie Anderson in the fourth quarter, reducing the Browns lead to 23-21.

After getting beaten to a pulp through the game, sacked four times and taking six hits, Mayfield finished the game going 16 of 27 for 235 yards with a touchdown pass, a rushing touchdown and an interception. Myles Garrett was able to record back to back sacks on Mayfield and stripped him, but Mayfield was able to get the ball back.

The Panthers had the ball late with a chance to secure the victory with a touchdown. Instead, head coach Matt Rhule opted to run the ball three times up the middle and try to reduce the clock, betting on his defense to win the game. Eddie Piniero hit the field goal, giving the Panthers a 24-23 lead, but Rhule's decision left too much time on the clocks for the Browns.

The Browns are 1-0 for the first time since 2004. They now go back home and prepare to host the New York Jets.