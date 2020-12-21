Mack Wilson Healthy Scratch Among Browns Inactives, Former Browns Guard Zeitler Active

The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants announced their inactives for the game, which includes Mack Wilson being a healthy scratch and former Browns guard Kevin Zeitler being active.

The Cleveland Browns released their inactives for their game against the New York Giants, which included linebacker Mack Wilson. Wilson was not on the injury report and will be replaced by rookie Jacob Phillips.

Perhaps there are extenuating circumstances that caused him to be scratched from this game, but it's possible they simply benched him after he was unable to record a single start last week.

An huge disappointment for Wilson as he had the best game of his career against the Tennessee Titans. Overall, he's been dreadful and been a massive liability on the defensive side of the ball.

Phillips might have won the starting job out of training camp had it not been for injuries, hurting his knee twice this season. The third round rookie from LSU has been lauded for his intelligence and he sees the game at a much higher level than Wilson.

None of the other inactives for the Browns come as any kind of surprise.

For the Giants, Daniel Jones is inactive with injuries to his legs, so the Giants will be starting Colt McCoy.

They will also be without Darnay Holes, which combined with the loss of James Bradberry due to being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, puts their corner position in a sizeable hole. The Giants have won games, including four straight on the strength of their defense and they take a significant hit to that side of the ball.

Former Browns guard Kevin Zeitler notably will be playing, which helps provide as much as protection as possible for McCoy and the Giants meager offense.