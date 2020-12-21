Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Mack Wilson Healthy Scratch Among Browns Inactives, Former Browns Guard Zeitler Active

The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants announced their inactives for the game, which includes Mack Wilson being a healthy scratch and former Browns guard Kevin Zeitler being active.
The Cleveland Browns released their inactives for their game against the New York Giants, which included linebacker Mack Wilson. Wilson was not on the injury report and will be replaced by rookie Jacob Phillips.

Perhaps there are extenuating circumstances that caused him to be scratched from this game, but it's possible they simply benched him after he was unable to record a single start last week.

An huge disappointment for Wilson as he had the best game of his career against the Tennessee Titans. Overall, he's been dreadful and been a massive liability on the defensive side of the ball.

Phillips might have won the starting job out of training camp had it not been for injuries, hurting his knee twice this season. The third round rookie from LSU has been lauded for his intelligence and he sees the game at a much higher level than Wilson.

None of the other inactives for the Browns come as any kind of surprise.

For the Giants, Daniel Jones is inactive with injuries to his legs, so the Giants will be starting Colt McCoy.

They will also be without Darnay Holes, which combined with the loss of James Bradberry due to being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, puts their corner position in a sizeable hole. The Giants have won games, including four straight on the strength of their defense and they take a significant hit to that side of the ball.

Former Browns guard Kevin Zeitler notably will be playing, which helps provide as much as protection as possible for McCoy and the Giants meager offense.

Nov 3, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson (51) in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs with the ball after a catch as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) defend during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 2, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Detail view of Cleveland Browns helmet against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedEx Field. Washington Redskins wins 31 - 20. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 28, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey speaks to the media during the 2019 NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 22, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) reacts after a pass play to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks through the line behind the block of offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 13, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson (19) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
