Inactives List For Browns vs Jaguars

As the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars face off, both teams are shorthanded between injuries and players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Browns will be without defensive ends Myles Garrett, Joe Jackson and Porter Gustin, fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Sione Takitaki.

Cameron Malveaux and Joey Ivie were promoted to help mitigate some of the defensive line depth issues.

As a result, the Browns only have four inactive players. Two of those were expected in corner Denzel Ward and safety Sheldrick Redwine as they were ruled out on Friday.

Center Nick Harris suffered an injury in practice this week and was listed as questionable. He's out, which begs the question who the backup center will be in the event J.C. Tretter were to get hurt. The Browns activated Michael Dunn, who has experience as a guard and played tackle in college.

One other area worth keeping an eye on is corner as the Browns have players like Robert Jackson, M.J. Stewart and Tavierre Thomas. They largely operate on special teams but with Ward out, it remains to be seen how they deal with the absence of Ward.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been gutted by injuries, putting a number of players on injured reserve.

Gardner Minshew II is inactive at quarterback. The team had already declared Mike Glennon as the starting quarterback for this game.

Wide receivers D.J. Chark and Chris Conley were ruled out on Friday. Sidney Jones is one of four corners the Jaguars are missing in this game.

Defensive end Josh Allen, left guard Andrew Norwell, corners C.J. Henderson and D.J. Hayden are among the players on injured reserve with Allen and Norwell placed on the list this week.