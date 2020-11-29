SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Inactives List For Browns vs Jaguars

Pete Smith

As the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars face off, both teams are shorthanded between injuries and players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Browns will be without defensive ends Myles Garrett, Joe Jackson and Porter Gustin, fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Sione Takitaki.

Cameron Malveaux and Joey Ivie were promoted to help mitigate some of the defensive line depth issues.

As a result, the Browns only have four inactive players. Two of those were expected in corner Denzel Ward and safety Sheldrick Redwine as they were ruled out on Friday. 

Center Nick Harris suffered an injury in practice this week and was listed as questionable. He's out, which begs the question who the backup center will be in the event J.C. Tretter were to get hurt. The Browns activated Michael Dunn, who has experience as a guard and played tackle in college.

One other area worth keeping an eye on is corner as the Browns have players like Robert Jackson, M.J. Stewart and Tavierre Thomas. They largely operate on special teams but with Ward out, it remains to be seen how they deal with the absence of Ward.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been gutted by injuries, putting a number of players on injured reserve.

Gardner Minshew II is inactive at quarterback. The team had already declared Mike Glennon as the starting quarterback for this game.

Wide receivers D.J. Chark and Chris Conley were ruled out on Friday. Sidney Jones is one of four corners the Jaguars are missing in this game.

Defensive end Josh Allen, left guard Andrew Norwell, corners C.J. Henderson and D.J. Hayden are among the players on injured reserve with Allen and Norwell placed on the list this week.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns travel south for some better weather and a date with the Jacksonville Jaguars, checkout where to watch and some info to know before the game.

BrandonLittle

by

JFlo

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns travel on the road to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for their week twelve matchup. Live updates available throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

Browns Activate Three Players For Sunday, TEs Coach Drew Petzing Will Miss Game

The Cleveland Browns activated three players for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and announced that Drew Petzing, the tight ends coach, will miss the game due to the birth of his first child.

Pete Smith

Texans Waive Possible Wide Receiver Help in Kenny Stills, But There's a Problem

The Houston Texans have waived wide receiver Kenny Stills, who could be of interest to the Cleveland Browns, but because he's subject to waivers, the Browns may not have a chance.

Pete Smith

Raiders Keeping Takkarist McKinley For Now, Browns Looking Local For Help?

The Las Vegas Raiders are holding onto edge rusher Takkarist McKinley for the time being, which was someone the Cleveland Browns had been after, so they may be turning to a local option to fill the void on the edge against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jamal Davis II.

Pete Smith

Browns Rule Out Sheldrick Redwine, Jaguars Further Decimated By Injuries

The Cleveland Browns are shorthanded, but Friday, they welcomed back some help while their opponent this week in the Jacksonville Jaguars is absolutely devastated by injuries, leaving positions virtually bare.

Pete Smith

Jaguars Provide Massive Opportunity For Browns Passing Game

The Cleveland Browns passing game has been impacted by weather for the past month, but has provided reasons for cautious optimism and the Jacksonville Jaguars are a good opportunity to showcase consistency and improvement.

Pete Smith

Porter Gustin Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Thursday, the Cleveland Browns announced defensive end Porter Gustin would be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns: Things To Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

A few things to be thankful for this thanksgiving when it comes to the Cleveland Browns and their 2020 season.

BrandonLittle

Jedrick Wills Remains Out With Illness, Will Need Another Negative Test To Play

Cleveland Browns rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills remains out with illness, not covid related as of yet.

BrandonLittle