Turnovers, Defense Doom Browns in Season Finale, Losing 28-14 to Steelers

Two interceptions and an undermanned defense saw the Cleveland Browns finish the 2022 season with a whimper, losing 28-14 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In his final game of six, Deshaun Watson made a number of terrific plays, but a pair of critical turnovers and pressure took their toll. Watson was able to complete 19 passes for 230 yards including a pair of touchdowns, but that only added up to 14 points. The Steelers scored 10 points just off of Watson's two turnovers.

Watson made a number of great throws and move the offense both with his arm and his legs. Particularly in the second half, the Steelers pass rush was able to consistently get home. Some was a product of poor pass protection, but Watson, as he often does, holds onto the ball in hopes of creating plays and contributed to his own demise in several instances. The Steelers recorded seven sacks in all, including 2.5 from Alex Highsmith and two from Cameron Heyward.

The game was maddening because the Browns made their share of outstanding plays. Watson was able to complete explosive plays down the field and create with his legs. Nick Chubb racked up 122 yards on 17 touches. He rushed for 77 and had 45 more on five receptions.

It provided what could be a preview of next year's offense. Watson and the passing game creating running room for Chubb both as a runner and receiver. Chubb averaged 7.1 yards per touch. Watson ran for 44 yards on six carries.

The Browns were significantly more efficient passing the ball in the first half, averaging 7.3 yards per pass. It dropped to just 4.8 between sacks and more incompletions.

Watson showed signs of being the franchise quarterback the Browns had in mind when they traded for him, but the interceptions were entirely on him. The first came at the end of the half, throwing into triple coverage. The second came in the second half and was poor eye discipline, allowing the defensive back to beat the receiver to the ball.

Watson did complete passes to seven different receivers. Amari Cooper finished with a team-leading 51 receiving yards on three receptions. Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Njoku each had 42 yards. Njoku also had a receiving touchdown. Chubb caught the other.

Defensively, every play was a roll of the dice for the Browns. There were plays where the defense was good, made plays in the backfield and there were plays with no one near receivers. Too often a trademark this year, that rabid inconsistency bit the Browns as they did not contest Kenny Pickett a touchdown pass to a wide open George Pickens with no one near him. It tied the game at 7-7.

It was similar with the run defense. At times, it looked like Najee Harris would have no trouble reaching 100 yards in the game, but then the Browns would make a couple stops. He finished 84 yards on 23 carries. The Browns had more trouble dealing with Stephen Sims on a jet sweep and Jaylen Warren as the change of pace back.

Their pass rush was largely ineffective. Myles Garrett was able to end a drive, forcing a field goal, with his 16th sack of the season.

The Browns saw corner Denzel Ward and linebacker Reggie Ragland leave the game with injuries. Ward aggravated his shoulder and Ragland suffered a shoulder injury. The loss of Ragland was arguably the bigger blow simply because the Browns were already so shorthanded at the linebacker position.

Offensively, the Browns saw left tackle Jedrick Wills leave the game with a knee injury. He was bent over backwards on one of the final plays of the game. He's going to get an MRI but that could be a major blow for the Browns heading into the offseason.

Pass protection had a difficult day, which might be the most distressing aspect of the game on that side of the ball. The team had to start James Hudson at right tackle in place of the injured Jack Conklin. Hudson was hardly perfect, but he wasn't as big of a liability as one might expect.

Many of the challenges resulted from Steelers stunting and poor communication, not making the appropriate adjustments to make the blocks. Watson caused some of his own sacks, but he also avoided a number of them and create some positive plays in the process.

The Steelers were not a good team in this game, but they were better than the Browns. They made a number of mistakes throughout the game and the Browns simply couldn't capitalize.