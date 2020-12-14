Inactives List: Browns vs Ravens

The Cleveland Browns will be without a few key players as they face off against the healthiest Baltimore Ravens team they've had in weeks. Who's in? Who's out?

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, but will be doing so without tight end Austin Hooper among their inactives. Hooper suffered an injury to his neck during the week of practice and did not participate in Friday's practice but had not been ruled out until now.

The team will also be without the team's newest additions safey Tedric Thompson and wide receiver Marvin Hall. Both are eligible to play, but have not been with the Browns long enough to figure into any playing time at this point. The Browns had announced earlier that Ja'Marcus Bradley would be activated, which will fill the void at the receiver spot.

Corner Denzel Ward and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge were ruled out on Saturday.

The Ravens will have defensive tackle Calais Campbell in the lineup despite a nagging calf strain injury that saw him limping in their last game against the Dallas Cowboys. He is reportedly on a snap count and will be limited, but if the game is close, that can easily go by the wayside.

The Ravens will be without former Browns defensive back Tramon Williams as well as Broderick Washington, a defensive tackle that was coming back from a concussion this week.

Pass rusher Jaylon Ferguson is also out, but the Ravens have plenty at their disposal in that capacity.

Between injuries and the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Ravens are far healthier than they have been in about three weeks as they try to win their eighth game, trying to ensure their playoff viability.