Browns-Steelers Inactives For Wildcard Round

The Cleveland Browns are in as good of shape as they can be relative to the issues they are facing on the roster while the Pittsburgh Steelers have far fewer issues, entering the game in pretty ideal shape for the postseason.
The Cleveland Browns will have everyone active that was questionable with injury for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, including right tackle Jack Conklin, who was sick, and corner Terrance Mitchell, who was potentially going to be out due to COVID-19.

The inactives for the Browns include reserve tackle Alex Taylor, because their swing tackle Kendall Lamm is good enough to go. Defensive back Brian Allen was brought in this week for the sake of practice and will not play. Safeties Tedric Thompson and Javonte Moffatt are inactive as the Browns have all of their safeties back.

Ja'Marcus Bradley and Marvin Hall are both inactive. Alexander Hollins, who was signed off the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, this week is active.

Michael Dunn will be the starter at right guard in place of Joel Bitonio, who is out with COVID-19. Both Cordel Iwuagwu and the recently signed Anthony Fabiano are active as their depth on the interior.

Robert Jackson will start at corner in place of Denzel Ward again and presumably M.J. Stewart will get the first crack at their slot corner position in place of Kevin Johnson.

The Steelers are at full strength, relative to what they have available to them. They aren't missing anyone due to injury.

Just like last week, the Steelers will be without Joe Haden against the Browns. The former Browns corner is still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list just as Ward and Johnson are.

Overall, the Steelers are in better shape than the Browns are and they were able to get Matt Feiler back this week to help with their offensive line depth.

Jan 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback M.J. Stewart (36) returns an interception as Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) pursues during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
