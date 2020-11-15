SI.com
Browns vs Texans: Inactives List

Pete Smith

As the Cleveland Browns get set to face the Houston Texans, the focus is largely on the players the Browns will have back on offense and those the Texans will be missing.

The Browns will have all of their starters back on offense, which given the forecast for the game, will be huge for the running game. It starts with Nick Chubb returning to the offensive back field, but Wyatt Teller back at right guard and Austin Hooper at tight end only make Chubb's job easier.

The Browns will be without Chris Hubbard, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. Michael Dunn was promoted to help fill the void at offensive line depth. Dunn is a guard and Kendall Lamm will function as the backup tackle for both sides.

They will be without Jacob Phillips, who was limited all week as he is working to return from a knee injury.

The Houston Texans will not have running back David Johnson, who the team put on injured reserve on Saturday along with linebacker Dylan Cole, who was listed as questionable. They also will not have left guard Senio Kelemete, who was ruled out on Friday. Duke Johnson will be the team's featured back and Max Scharping will step in at left guard.

The team ruled out defensive lineman Charles Omenihu on Saturday, so he wasn't on the flight to Cleveland. Rookie Ross Blacklock will likely see a much larger workload as a result.

Former Browns quarterback Josh McCown is also inactive.

