Browns v. Colts: Inactives

The Cleveland Browns are set to host the Indianapolis Colts as both teams seek their fourth win of the season, but both teams had game time decisions when it came to some key players.

The Browns will be without Karl Joseph, who suffered an injury in practice this week. He will be replaced by Ronnie Harrison at strong safety. Harrison, acquired for a fifth round pick just before the season started, has been sprinkled in the last few weeks, so this will be the largest workload he's had as a member of the Browns.

Harrison could spend a lot of time covering the Colts tight end including Mo-Allie Cox, who is leading the team in receiving yards and touchdowns.

Larry Ogunjobi and Greedy Williams had already been ruled out for this game. Ogunjobi's loss means that rookie Jordan Elliott will start at nose and the Browns activated Joey Ivie off of their practice squad to offer some depth.

Taywan Taylor, who was active last week, is out this week. Donovan Peoples-Jones will be active for the second week in a row and Rashard Higgins is also active. David Njoku will give them another weapon and threat as he comes off injured reserve.

Both Olivier Vernon and Adrian Clayborn are active for only the second time this season. The first came against the Baltimore Ravens. Since then, Vernon missed two more weeks and then played last week while Clayborn was idle.

The Colts are down both Anthony Costanzo and Darius Leonard, which are critically important players. Le'Raven Clark will be lined up at left tackle, which is likely where Myles Garrett will spend most of his day.

Leonard is a top three player on their defense and leaves a pretty sizable hole in the middle of their defense.

Former Cleveland Browns defensive tackle, who was claimed off of waivers, is also inactive.