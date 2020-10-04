Browns v. Cowboys: Inactive List

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington with a chance to move to 3-1 and announce themselves to the league as a legitimate threat.

The Cowboys received bad news on Saturday when it was announced that offensive tackle La'El Collins was suffering from pain that was unbearable, forcing him to have season-ending surgery. He had planned to play through it, although he had been on injured reserve to open the season.

Meanwhile, Browns rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips, who suffered a knee injury in the opening against the Baltimore Ravens posted on social media that he's good to go against the Cowboys.

Greedy Williams continues to be out with his shoulder injury, but Denzel Ward is active, which is huge for this secondary in this matchup against one of the best passing offenses in the league.

Joel Bitonio is active. He was dealing with a back issue. Kareem Hunt is active and Donovan Peoples-Jones is active for the first time this season. The Browns were short on wide receivers and kick return help when Jojo Natson went down with his knee injury. Jones could help with one or both.

Adrian Clayborn being down isn't ideal, but Olivier Vernon appears to be back after dealing with an abdominal injury the past few weeks.

Tyron Smith will be active and back at left tackle for the Cowboys, which is good news. It's worth pointing out their backup left tackle, Brandon Knight, was an excellent pass protector in his absence.

Despite that, Terrence Steele still appears to be slotted to start at right tackle. He has struggled. Last week, he wasn't benched but was dealing with an illness, but he was bad enough that it was at least a question about the quality of play.