SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Browns v. Cowboys: Inactive List

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns play the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington with a chance to move to 3-1 and announce themselves to the league as a legitimate threat.

The Cowboys received bad news on Saturday when it was announced that offensive tackle La'El Collins was suffering from pain that was unbearable, forcing him to have season-ending surgery. He had planned to play through it, although he had been on injured reserve to open the season.

Meanwhile, Browns rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips, who suffered a knee injury in the opening against the Baltimore Ravens posted on social media that he's good to go against the Cowboys.

Greedy Williams continues to be out with his shoulder injury, but Denzel Ward is active, which is huge for this secondary in this matchup against one of the best passing offenses in the league.

Joel Bitonio is active. He was dealing with a back issue. Kareem Hunt is active and Donovan Peoples-Jones is active for the first time this season. The Browns were short on wide receivers and kick return help when Jojo Natson went down with his knee injury. Jones could help with one or both.

Adrian Clayborn being down isn't ideal, but Olivier Vernon appears to be back after dealing with an abdominal injury the past few weeks.

Tyron Smith will be active and back at left tackle for the Cowboys, which is good news. It's worth pointing out their backup left tackle, Brandon Knight, was an excellent pass protector in his absence.

Despite that, Terrence Steele still appears to be slotted to start at right tackle. He has struggled. Last week, he wasn't benched but was dealing with an illness, but he was bad enough that it was at least a question about the quality of play.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns vs. Dallas Cowboys Gameday Injury Report

Breakdown and analysis of the Week Four injury report for the Cleveland Browns versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Shawn Stevenson

Cleveland Browns vs Dallas Cowboys Live Game Thread

The Dallas Cowboys host the Cleveland Browns at AT&T Stadium for week four of the 2020 NFL season. Check for updates live throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

How to Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Dallas Cowboys

Everything you need to know about how to view the Cleveland Browns visiting the Dallas Cowboys.

BrandonLittle

Browns In Season Implementation, Development of the Passing Game

The Cleveland Browns have led with their running game so far this season, but are building up the passing game with the hopes of having a truly multidimensional attack.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Football Team - Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns host the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium for week three of the 2020 NFL season. Check for updates live throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

How the Browns Beat the Cowboys

The Cleveland Browns at 2-1 have a challenging game this week in Dallas against the Cowboys, but it's a huge opportunity to prove they are legitimate a month into this season. How they get there.

Pete Smith

Browns Sign WR Ryan Switzer to Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns announced the addition of Ryan Switzer to the team's practice squad, likely to handle their return duties.

Pete Smith

Browns Sign Dontrell Hilliard, Javonte Moffatt

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of safety Javonte Moffatt and running back Dontrell Hilliard as they place wide receiver Jojo Natson on injured reserve and waive linebacker Montrel Meander.

Pete Smith

J.C Tretter: ‘Only Natural Grass Can Level The NFL’s Playing Field’

Questions are raising about field surfaces with the recent spike in injuries, many on artificial turf. NFLPA President J.C. Tretter dives into it.

BrandonLittle

Injury Report: Kareem Hunt, Joel Bitonio Miss Practice and Others Return

A few injuries popped up for the Cleveland Browns Wednesday on the report. Kareem Hunt and Joel Bitonio notably.

BrandonLittle