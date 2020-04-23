Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft Thread

After months of waiting, the last few of which did not include live sports, the 2020 NFL Draft is finally here to provide a sports adjacent event that people can enjoy live. The Cleveland Browns, after having a pretty productive free agency period, take the next step in building their team both for the 2020 season and beyond.

New general manager, Andrew Berry, is the youngest general manager in the league at just 33 years old. The free agency helped him show that he looked ready to handle the job, breeding confidence that young, smart and incorporating additional ways of thinking could be a massive benefit to the team. The NFL Draft is a different test, incorporating a new set of variables including time that could offer hurdles, especially in this unique format.

Nevertheless, Berry and the team as a whole, including head coach Kevin Stefanski, has had a thought process that has been thoroughly prepared, understanding their collective goal. And unlike past regimes, they really seem to be on the same page, which to this point, has been beneficial. Obviously, with a clock running and multiple opinions on what should happen, that could change, but having the organizational alignment they sought has certainly looked promising.

Whatever happens, through all the twists and turns, trade and picks, and however the Browns decide to operate on the first day of the draft, as well as the rest of the AFC North division, there will be plenty to discuss throughout the evening.