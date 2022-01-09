Cleveland Browns Season Finale Against Cincinnati Bengals, Where to Find it

Cleveland Browns will end their seaosn today when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the regular season finale. Bengals are Browns will both be without their starting quarterbacks, for two different reasons.

Mayfield is heading for torn labrum surgery because the Browns are eliminated from playoff contention. Joe Burrow and the Bengals have locked up their playoff spot, so he gets a much deserved break.

Simply put, the Bengals likely over achieved this season by winning the AFC North. Cleveland, who is likely to finish last in the division under achieved badly.

Cleveland will head into the offseason with an offense that needs a lot fixed. One last game until the Browns are to that point. Welcome to the first NFL season with 17 regular season games.

Today’s game will future backup quarterbacks and a Bengals’ offense minus Joe Mixon. Nick Chubb is still expected to play, so the Browns very well could grind out this game on the ground. Either way, it is one last chance at football for Northeast Ohio until the fall.

When: Sunday, January 9th

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

fuboTV link can be found here for a free trial!

fuboTV is a great option that you can use on just about any device. That includes your TV, gaming system, laptop, iPad and Roku devices! Even start out with a free trial to test it out.

