Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Live Game Thread

Shawn Stevenson

The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium for the second and final time this season. The Cleveland Browns (4-2) are looking to bounce back from a punishing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in week six. Browns QB Baker Mayfield struggled mightily during the contest and media pundits debated if he is a legitimate franchise quarterback. Will Mayfield find the success that he had against the Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

The Cincinnati Bengals (1-4-1) on the flip side are looking to settle the score and split division games against the Browns. Rookie number one overall pick Joe Burrow is still searching for his first win in the division. Burrow will be without his top running back Joe Mixon and will likely throw thirty plus passes in this matchup. Can Joe Burrow and the Bengals pass attack do enough against a suspect Browns secondary?

Watch the Cleveland Browns pregame Tailgate Show live at 11AM, for all important information about today's matchup. Host Shawn Stevenson will be joined by Sports Illustrated Bengals writer James Rapien. Also stay tuned on this article for live game updates and commentary throughout the game.

How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Your tale of the tape for part two of the battle of Ohio. How to watch the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

BrandonLittle

Browns Gameday Uniforms Reminiscent of Kardiac Kids

The Cleveland Browns uniform combinations worn versus the Cincinnati Bengals are reminiscent of the Kardiac Kids, who recently celebrated their 40th anniversary.

Shawn Stevenson

Both Browns and Bengals Will Miss Key Contributors for Matchup Sunday

Summary and analysis of the final injury report for the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals prior to their week seven matchup in Cincinnati.

Shawn Stevenson

Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns are on the road to face AFC North division rival Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field for week six of the 2020 NFL season. Check for live updates throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

Peter Smith

Austin Hooper Out Sunday With Appendicitis, Will Have Surgery

Cleveland Browns tight end has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will miss Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals to have an appendectomy. The timetable for his return is unclear.

Pete Smith

Joe Mixon, William Jackson III Ruled Out Against Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals have ruled out both running back Joe Mixon and corner William Jackson III ahead of their rematch on Sunday.

Pete Smith

Jarvis Landry Playing Through Broken Rib; Admirable By Him, Avoidable For Team

Thursday, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry revealed he's been dealing with a broken rib, which helps illustrate how tough he is, but also raises questions about what the team is doing offensively.

Pete Smith

How the Browns Beat the Bengals Again

The Cleveland Browns will have their opportunity to sweep the Cincinnati Bengals this week. Here's how they do it.

Pete Smith

Breer: Ravens Trading for Yannick Ngakoue

As first reported by Albert Breer of TheMMQB, the Baltimore Ravens are trading for pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue from the Minnesota Vikings.

Pete Smith

Odell Beckham Jr. Banned From LSU Facilities, Same Day As He Says He can Avoid Covid-19 Due To Mutual Respect

LSU self imposed some punishment for the happenings after their national championship win, Odell Beckham with some interesting comments on why he won’t get the coronavirus.

BrandonLittle