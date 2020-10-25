Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium for the second and final time this season. The Cleveland Browns (4-2) are looking to bounce back from a punishing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in week six. Browns QB Baker Mayfield struggled mightily during the contest and media pundits debated if he is a legitimate franchise quarterback. Will Mayfield find the success that he had against the Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

The Cincinnati Bengals (1-4-1) on the flip side are looking to settle the score and split division games against the Browns. Rookie number one overall pick Joe Burrow is still searching for his first win in the division. Burrow will be without his top running back Joe Mixon and will likely throw thirty plus passes in this matchup. Can Joe Burrow and the Bengals pass attack do enough against a suspect Browns secondary?

Watch the Cleveland Browns pregame Tailgate Show live at 11AM, for all important information about today's matchup. Host Shawn Stevenson will be joined by Sports Illustrated Bengals writer James Rapien.

