Cleveland Browns vs Philadelphia Eagles -- Live Game Thread

Shawn Stevenson

The Cleveland Browns (6-3) are set to host the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5-1) for their second straight home game after the bye week. The Browns are looking to separate themselves from a bevy of 6-3 teams in the AFC playoff hunt. A win can potentially move up their standings in the division as well.

The Philadelphia Eagles have struggled this season behind QB Carson Wentz but currently lead terrible the NFC East. HC Doug Pederson is looking to get back in the win column after losing to the New York Giants last week.

Check this article throughout the game for live updates and commentary.

Watch the Cleveland Browns Tailgate Show live below

Livestream <-- Click Here

Game Day

How To Watch: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns

A look at how to watch the matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles, and more!

BrandonLittle

Jack Conklin and Cody Parkey Off COVID-19 List, Multiple Players Promoted From Practice Squad

Jack Conklin and Cody Parkey return from COVID-19 list after being close contacts, multiple players brought up for depth.

BrandonLittle

What Myles Garrett MUST Do to Win Defensive Player of the Year

Pete Smith

Takkarist McKinley Fails Physical With 49ers, Browns Likely To Put in Claim For Third Time

Takkarist McKinley, who has been a player of interest to the Cleveland Browns, has failed another physical, this time with the San Francisco 49ers and will be subject to waivers again, giving the Browns another opportunity to get him.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Browns Won't Have Myles Garrett Against Eagles - What Plan B?

The Cleveland Browns found out Friday morning they would be without Myles Garrett against the Philadelphia Eagles, so they must turn to Plan B.

Pete Smith

Browns Adjust to Losing Myles Garrett On Fly, Eagles Will Be Without Pair of Coaches Sunday

Friday, the Cleveland Browns had linebacker Mack Wilson back on the practice field as both he and Wyatt Teller are listed as questionable while the Philadelphia Eagles will be without two coaches on Sunday.

Pete Smith

Peppertoni

Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns host the Houston Texans in their week ten matchup. Check for live updates of the game.

Shawn Stevenson

Peter Smith

Jedrick Wills Wins NFL Rookie of the Week

Cleveland Browns rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills earned recognition from the NFL as their rookie of the week after his game against the Houston Texans.

Pete Smith

Myles Garrett Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Out Sunday, Likely Out Next Week

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that a player tested positive for COVID-19 and pass rusher Myles Garrett has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Pete Smith

Mack Wilson Misses Practice With Hip Injury, J.C. Tretter Returns, Eagles Deal With COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns practiced without linebacker Mack Wilson due to a hip injury while the Philadelphia Eagles dealt with COVID-19 issues that forced them to practice without four players between the active roster and the practice squad.

Pete Smith