Browns vs Eagles: Inactives List

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are set to host the Philadelphia Eagles and while much of the focus will be on the absence of edge rusher Myles Garrett, but he isn't the only notable player who won't be a part of this game.

Both right guard Wyatt Teller and linebacker Mack Wilson will be in the lineup after being listed as questionable on the final injury report. Teller's calf was described as soreness by head coach Kevin Stefanski, so he should be fine. Wilson sat out Thursday's practice with a hip issue.

The only surprise is that defensive end Joe Jackson is inactive. The team promoted Cameron Malveaux from the practice squad to bolster the defensive end position and despite being on the active roster, Jackson isn't.

With how aggressively the team has been pursuing Takkarist McKinley, that isn't a great sign for his future on the active roster.

The loss for the Eagles is safety Rudy Ford, who was out all week with a hamstring injury. He is arguably the team's best special teams contributor.

The Eagles will also be without defensive end Vinny Curry, running back Corey Clement and wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Defensive end Joe Ostman, defensive tackle T.Y. McGill, tight end Caleb Wilson and running back Elijah Holyfield were promoted from their practice squad to fill in the gaps.

On top of everything else, the Eagles will be without a pair of coaches due to COVID-19 protocols, down their quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach.

