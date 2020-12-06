Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns head on the road for their second straight game to faceoff against the Tennessee Titans. Both teams are 8-3 and looking to improve their playoff chances in a tight AFC race. This is the first time the two teams have met since the season opener in 2019 where the Titans blew out the Browns at home. Now boasting a new coaching staff who will the Cleveland Browns perform this week against the Titans?

Check out this article throughout the game for live updates.

Watch the Cleveland Browns Tailgate Show live now on our Facebook page!

Livestream < -- Click Here