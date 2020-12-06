SI.com
Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans -- Live Game Thread

Shawn Stevenson

The Cleveland Browns head on the road for their second straight game to faceoff against the Tennessee Titans. Both teams are 8-3 and looking to improve their playoff chances in a tight AFC race. This is the first time the two teams have met since the season opener in 2019 where the Titans blew out the Browns at home. Now boasting a new coaching staff who will the Cleveland Browns perform this week against the Titans?

How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans

A look at how to watch the Cleveland Browns matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

BrandonLittle

Titans Suspend 1st Round Offensive Tackle, Browns Promote Ja'Marcus Whatley, Rule Out Tedric Thompson

The Cleveland Browns promoted WR Ja'Marcus Bradley to play against the Tennessee Titans and activated, then ruled out waiver claim S Tedric Thompson. The Titans suspended 1st round OT Isaiah Wilson.

Pete Smith

Don't Hire John Dorsey As Your Team's General Manager

Reports suggest teams are considering former Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey to once again wear that mantle, a mistake they don't want to make.

Pete Smith

ShutTheBucUp

KhaDarel Hodge Ruled Out Against Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge has been ruled out against the Tennessee Titans with a hamstring injury.

Pete Smith

32 Browns Players Supporting Charitable Initiatives Through My Cause, My Cleats

The Cleveland Browns have utilized their platform to promote positive change within the community and country and through My Cause, My Cleats, they are shining a lot on some of the initiatives important to them.

Pete Smith

Former Browns Offensive Lineman Evan Brown Joins Lions Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions announced the signing of Evan Brown, a center and guard who spent time with the Cleveland Browns during the 2020 season.

Pete Smith

Browns Activating LB Sione Takitaki, DE Joe Jackson From Reserve/COVID-19 List

Friday, the Cleveland Browns announced they were activating both linebacker Sione Takitaki and defensive end Joe Jackson from the Reserve/COVID-19, which enables them to be on a path to play against the Tennessee Titans.

Pete Smith

Mayfield Still Has Not Proved He Deserves a New Contract

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield needs to prove he is a franchise quarterback and his recent performances have not helped his case.

Shawn Stevenson

fredlinger

8 Browns Players Limited in Thursday Practice, Sheldrick Redwine Full Participant

The Cleveland Browns took the practice field on Thursday in preparation for the Tennessee Titans, but eight of their players were limited, though corner Denzel Ward is the only one ruled out this week.

Pete Smith

Who Is Gonna Tackle Derrick Henry?

The Cleveland Browns have benefited from being able to run teams out of games late in the fourth quarter. When they face the Tennessee Titans, they must be prepared to taste some of their own medicine.

Pete Smith