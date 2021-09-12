How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week one is here and the first Sunday slate of NFL games is on the horizon. The Cleveland Browns travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the league’s second time slot. This matchup comes as a rematch between the two as they met in the playoffs last year.

In the divisional around the Chiefs beat the Browns 22-17. Mahomes missed much of the second half and was a factor in this one. Cleveland was the victim of a questionable missed targeting call. There were factors going both ways, but that is a thing of the past.

Chiefs are surely the AFC favorite and will contend for a super bowl undoubtedly. A result that will likely be around as along as Mahomes is in Kansas City.

Cleveland on the other hand is a challenger in the AFC and has their own super bowl aspirations. Week one against the Chiefs is a big challenge early on for the Browns. Cleveland will get to test their new defense against perhaps the best offense in the league. A huge early test that the Browns should be up for.

When: Sunday, September 12th

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

