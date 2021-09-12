September 12, 2021
How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Where to watch the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs week one matchup.
Author:
Publish date:

Week one is here and the first Sunday slate of NFL games is on the horizon. The Cleveland Browns travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the league’s second time slot. This matchup comes as a rematch between the two as they met in the playoffs last year.

In the divisional around the Chiefs beat the Browns 22-17. Mahomes missed much of the second half and was a factor in this one. Cleveland was the victim of a questionable missed targeting call. There were factors going both ways, but that is a thing of the past.

Chiefs are surely the AFC favorite and will contend for a super bowl undoubtedly. A result that will likely be around as along as Mahomes is in Kansas City.

Cleveland on the other hand is a challenger in the AFC and has their own super bowl aspirations. Week one against the Chiefs is a big challenge early on for the Browns. Cleveland will get to test their new defense against perhaps the best offense in the league. A huge early test that the Browns should be up for.

  • When: Sunday, September 12th
  • Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

fuboTV link

Above you can find the best and easiest streaming option so you do not miss any of the Browns games. fuboTV is like cable, but cheaper and more channels. You can start out with a free trial, which is nice to ensure you like the product. You can watch sports from your phone, smart TV, computer or gaming console. 

