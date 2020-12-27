Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets

The Cleveland Browns will matchup with the New York Jets, the Browns are looking for their 11th win on the season this weekend. Take a look at viewing information.
Author:
Publish date:

Cleveland is in New York for the second straight weekend as the Browns and Jets will matchup in week 16. The Jets are coming off their first win of the season, Browns coming off their tenth. At last, Cleveland is finally back in the 1 PM slot.

A tale of two different teams to say the least.

Cleveland has a chance to clinch the playoffs this weekend with a win, where it all starts. The Browns will need some help to clinch this weekend, that being the Indianapolis Colts or Miami Dolphins losing.

The Jets will be without potentially their best player in Quinnen Williams who looks done for the season. Cleveland will be without their top three receivers, Wyatt Teller, Chris Hubbard and Ronnie Harrison to name a few.

Rookie Nick Harris filled in at right guard last week and did a nice job, he will be back there this week again. Karl Joseph has done a nice job in the midst of Browns safety injuries, Andrew Sendejo is back, we’ll see if that continues.

  • When: Sunday, December 27th
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

Also, the game can be streamed on NFL Game Pass at later date. You can even break down the game with all-22 if you want to, to dig in deeper.

If listening to the radio is your go to, maybe you drive semi or just not around a screen, we have you covered. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX all will be airing the game over the radio for your convenience as always.

Aug 17, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA;
Sep 13, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA;
Sep 17, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA;
Cleveland Browns middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) reacts to breaking up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans center Daniel Munyer (52) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
Dec 24, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA;
Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA;
Sheldon Richardson and J.C. Tretter Practice Friday
