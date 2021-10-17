    • October 17, 2021
    How to Watch: Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns

    Where to watch the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals matchup!
    Author:


    Cleveland hopes to shake off the defensive issues with another tough task in week six. The Browns will play host to the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals will be without their head coach Kliff Kingsbury, defensive end Chandler Jones and center Rodney Hudson. Cleveland will have their fair share of players out as well.

    Nick Chubb will miss the game and even Kareem Hunt is questionable. Malcom Smith will not play. Week six, it’s over a quarter way through the season and some players are banged up. It is either next man up, or some guys are fighting through injuries.

    The Cleveland offense scored 42 when they played the Los Angeles Chargers last week. 42 points should win you a football game every single time, but it didn’t. Browns will need to keep pace with the Arizona offense that is dangerous with Kyler Murray at the helm. There are receiving threats that can make you pay and of course you have to worry about Murray on the ground.

    Perhaps this is the game where John Johnson, Grant Delpit, Jadeveon Clowney and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah can leave a mark. On paper those are all players that could help in dealing with a dual threat playmaker. It’s surely going to take an 11-man effort.

    Here is where you can find the game!

    • When: Sunday, October 17th
    • Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
    • TV Channel: FOX

