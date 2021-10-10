How to Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Where to find today’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns are making the never fun trip to the west coast to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are a team led by a young quarterback with plenty of playmakers on his side. Then on the defensive side is the likes of Derwin James and Joey Bosa anchoring things.

Los Angeles is coming off a win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Justin Herbert was very good and running back Austin Ekeler was a major problem that could not be stopped. Tight end Jared Cook shower why he can be a matchup issue. This game is another great challenge for the revolving Cleveland defense.

The Browns are fresh off a now 14-7 win of their own against the Minnesota Vikings. Though it was a win, it wasn’t one of the more exciting as Cleveland’s offense looked terrible.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled substantially and missed on plenty of throws that he wish he could have back. It came out this week that Mayfield has a shoulder injury that could be causing some issues. The matchup with the Chargers gives Mayfield a chance to bounce back.

Two teams that are alike in some ways and have stars on both sides of the ball, this game should be an enjoyable mid-day matchup.

Here is where you can find the game!

When: Sunday, October 10th

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

