How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Preseason Week One

A look at how you can watch the Cleveland Browns in week one of the preseason, as well as some listening options!
Believe it or not, football is back and a 17 game season is right around the corner. It is crazy to think it has been eight months since the Cleveland Browns were in the playoffs. Time has flown by and we are just weeks from the week one matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, potentially a revenge game for many Browns’ players.

Football is back tonight for the Browns as they will play an exhibition game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Browns will travel to Jacksonville and be the first team to get a look at number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence. This game will mark as the NFL debut of Urban Meyer as well. 

As expected, not many Browns starters will play. This will be a time to see depth at different positions, as well as some of the rookies who are healthy. Toward the end of the game it’ll be a bunch of guys who will need to absolutely need to impress to have any chance at a roster spot. Those factors are the only real thing that make preseason interesting at all. As we get into week two and three of the preseason it is likely we see a few more starters. Cleveland may simply decide that some starters won’t play at all in exhibition games, which is smart and totally fine.

Saturday’s game will be an evening kickoff for the Browns on national TV.

  • When: Saturday, August 14th
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NFL Network

Now here is the catch, it can be streamed as well. Fubo TV is an app you can find on just about anything that will give you a seven-day free trial. Fubo TV is a streaming service that includes the NFL Network channel, so it is handy if you decide to keep it past the seven days, perhaps as your cable provider.

Not everyone has access to NFL Network, some cable providers do not provide it. Streaming service FUBO TV offers a free trial and includes NFL Network. If you are looking for a way to watch the game, here it is.

92.3 The Fan is a new flagship radio host for Browns games in the Columbus area!

Other radio options will be 97.1FM The Fan, 5 WNCX and ESPN 850 AM WKNR

