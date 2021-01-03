How To Watch: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Tale of the tape before the Cleveland Browns match up with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final week of the NFL regular season.

The time is here for the Cleveland Browns. Today marks a big day for the organization as a whole and where it is heading. The Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers and it is simple, win and they are in the playoffs.

Ending a playoff drought is the goal for the Browns today and it would go a long way in molding the future for the Browns. 2021 is likely a year they are better suited for a playoff run, but getting there this season would only be a positive.

Both teams will have numerous players out, for totally different reasons. Steelers have clinched a playoff spot, so players are getting some rest. Across the board their will be plenty of talent the black and yellow will be missing against the Browns.

Cleveland will have a defense that is missing a ton in it’s own right. Except it is a totally different reason, COVID-19. Andrew Sendejo, BJ Goodson, Denzel Ward, Harrison Bryant are among the names that will be held out of this one. In good news, Cleveland will have their line back and stable, as well as their wideouts. Ronnie Harrison is returning after missing four games, which is a plus.

When: Sunday, January 3rd

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Also, the game can be streamed on NFL Game Pass at later date. You can even break down the game with all-22 if you want to, to dig in deeper.

If listening to the radio is your go to, maybe you drive semi or just not around a screen, we have you covered. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX all will be airing the game over the radio for your convenience as always.