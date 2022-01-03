Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Inactive List for Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football

    A look at the players who will not be in tonight’s matchup between the Browns and Steelers.
    Author:

    The second matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers doesn’t have as big of an impact as it could have with Cincinnati winning their game. Once this matchup was thought to have a deciding factor in the AFC North, but Cincinnati’s upset over the Kansas City Cheifs put that thought to sleep.

    Now, this game comes as just an old AFC North rivalry for one last time on the season. Pittsburgh would love to send Ben Roethlisberger off on a win on Heinz Field one last time.

    Cleveland is getting a lot healthier heading into this game. They have majority of their guys back from the COVID-19 list and they should be good to go. Safety John Johnson III will not play and neither will safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. The two starters are dealing with hamstring and ankle injuries respectively. Safety Grant Delpit will be the top safety on the field for the Browns tonight.

    MJ Stewart and rookie Richard LeCounte III gave the Browns some safety help. Though missing two starters against a seasoned veteran quarterback is not ideal at all. 

    Coming into the game Kareem Hunt and Malik Jackson were both questionable to play. Here is the game’s inactive lists.

    Cleveland Browns:

    QB Kyle Lauletta

    CB Troy Hill

    Read More

    RB Kareem Hunt

    S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

    S John Johnson III

    LB Mack Wilson

    G Hjalte Froholdt

    Pittsburgh Steelers:

    No. 3 QB Dwayne Haskins
    No. 6 P Pressley Harvin III
    No. 45 LB Buddy Johnson
    No. 96 DT Isaiah Buggs

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

    Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

    Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

    0DDCD36D-BB7F-4BD7-AC50-D9592A3E5220
    Game Day

    Inactive List for Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football

    just now
    A0D39FC0-E6DD-45A7-A689-3F6467A0A78B
    Game Day

    Monday Night Football: Browns Get One Last Go With Ben Roethlisberger

    9 hours ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) sits on the bench during the second half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Disappointment was Destiny Two Weeks into Browns Season

    19 hours ago
    Jan 3, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Mack Wilson (51) runs onto the field before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Mack Wilson Out Against Steelers For Personal Matter

    23 hours ago
    EB28090F-7AFE-432D-8707-661570E33E17
    News

    Cincinnati Bengals Capture AFC North Division After Many Count Them Out

    Jan 2, 2022
    Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill participates in drills during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. [Jeff Lange / Akron Beacon Journal] Browns 2
    News

    Browns Rule Out Three Defensive Backs for Steelers

    Jan 1, 2022
    Sep 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Closer to Full Strength, Activating Four More From Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Dec 30, 2021
    2E0607BD-DDC7-45E9-93BF-9E083CABF1BF
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger’s Likely Retirement Will be Welcomed by Cleveland Browns

    Dec 30, 2021