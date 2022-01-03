Inactive List for Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football

A look at the players who will not be in tonight’s matchup between the Browns and Steelers.

The second matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers doesn’t have as big of an impact as it could have with Cincinnati winning their game. Once this matchup was thought to have a deciding factor in the AFC North, but Cincinnati’s upset over the Kansas City Cheifs put that thought to sleep.

Now, this game comes as just an old AFC North rivalry for one last time on the season. Pittsburgh would love to send Ben Roethlisberger off on a win on Heinz Field one last time.

Cleveland is getting a lot healthier heading into this game. They have majority of their guys back from the COVID-19 list and they should be good to go. Safety John Johnson III will not play and neither will safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. The two starters are dealing with hamstring and ankle injuries respectively. Safety Grant Delpit will be the top safety on the field for the Browns tonight.

MJ Stewart and rookie Richard LeCounte III gave the Browns some safety help. Though missing two starters against a seasoned veteran quarterback is not ideal at all.

Coming into the game Kareem Hunt and Malik Jackson were both questionable to play. Here is the game’s inactive lists.

Cleveland Browns:

QB Kyle Lauletta

CB Troy Hill

RB Kareem Hunt

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

S John Johnson III

LB Mack Wilson

G Hjalte Froholdt

Pittsburgh Steelers:

No. 3 QB Dwayne Haskins

No. 6 P Pressley Harvin III

No. 45 LB Buddy Johnson

No. 96 DT Isaiah Buggs

