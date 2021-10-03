October 3, 2021
Inactive List for Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings

A look at the players that will not suit up during today’s Browns and Vikings game.
Today the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings will face off in the first time slot. For Cleveland it was already known that Jarvis Landry and Jacob Phillips would miss this one. Both players are on the injured reserve. Landry could return in as early as two weeks possibly.

The Vikings will have first-round pick Christian Darrisaw active for the first time in his NFL career.

Both teams have released their inactive lists as you will see below.

Cleveland Browns: 

CB Greg Newsome 

OL Chris Hubbard 

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo 

OL Michael Dunn

DT Tommy Togiai

Greg Newsome has been an impact rookie thus far starting opposite of Denzel Ward. Newsome won the preseason battle with Greedy Williams and has been locked in at CB2. Newsome suffered a calf injury last week against the Chicago Bears that will keep him out for at least this week. Williams is getting the start and will have a tough task against the Vikings receiving core.

Second year man Jedrick Wills is active and that is a good thing due to the fact that Chris Hubbard will not be playing. Hubbard can move up and down the offensive line and has already stepped in at left tackle this season. With Hubbard out, next man up would be Blake Hance if it came down to it. 

Browns offensive line will be fully-intact. Both J.C. Tretter and Jedrick Wills were questionable, but will start.

Minnesota Vikings:

QB Kellen Mond

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

CB Kris Boyd

G Wyatt Davis

LB Anthony Barr

DT James Lynch

DE Patrick Jones II

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here. 

Sep 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Inactive List for Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings

