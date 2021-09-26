Inactive List for Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns

A look at the players that will not play in today's matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears.

The Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears both have some important players missing today’s game. Browns have players like Jarvis Landry and Jacob Phillips on the injured reserve today. The big thing is that Odell Beckham Jr. is making his season debut.

Below is a list of inactive players for both teams.

Cleveland Browns:

S Richard LeCounte III

LB Sione Takitaki

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

G Michael Dunn

T Chris Hubbard

DT Tommy Togiai

Cleveland continues to sit the rookies who just aren’t ready yet. Tommy Togiai and Richard LeCounte are projects that have a bit to go before they are ready to see NFL action. Cleveland missing their linebacker Sione Takitaki is big and will need other linebackers to step up, perhaps Elijah Lee.

Jedrick Wills is active this week, but it is thin behind him with Chris Hubbard out. Offensive lineman Micheal Dunn is still working his way back as well.

Chicago Bears:

DT Eddie Goldmann

QB Andy Dalton

CB Artie Burns

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

TE Jesper Horsted

WR Breshad Perriman

Bears will be thin on the defensive interior with Goldmann being downgraded to out. Also, with Tashaun Gipson Sr. and Breshad Perriman not suiting up, it makes two former Browns players that will not play against their former team.

Cleveland is familiar with Artie Burns, former member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chicago is missing a decent amount of importance on the defense.