Inactive List for Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears both have some important players missing today’s game. Browns have players like Jarvis Landry and Jacob Phillips on the injured reserve today. The big thing is that Odell Beckham Jr. is making his season debut.
Below is a list of inactive players for both teams.
Cleveland Browns:
S Richard LeCounte III
LB Sione Takitaki
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
G Michael Dunn
T Chris Hubbard
DT Tommy Togiai
Cleveland continues to sit the rookies who just aren’t ready yet. Tommy Togiai and Richard LeCounte are projects that have a bit to go before they are ready to see NFL action. Cleveland missing their linebacker Sione Takitaki is big and will need other linebackers to step up, perhaps Elijah Lee.
Jedrick Wills is active this week, but it is thin behind him with Chris Hubbard out. Offensive lineman Micheal Dunn is still working his way back as well.
Chicago Bears:
DT Eddie Goldmann
QB Andy Dalton
CB Artie Burns
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
TE Jesper Horsted
WR Breshad Perriman
Bears will be thin on the defensive interior with Goldmann being downgraded to out. Also, with Tashaun Gipson Sr. and Breshad Perriman not suiting up, it makes two former Browns players that will not play against their former team.
Cleveland is familiar with Artie Burns, former member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chicago is missing a decent amount of importance on the defense.