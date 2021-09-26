September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Inactive List for Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns

A look at the players that will not play in today's matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears.
Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears both have some important players missing today’s game. Browns have players like Jarvis Landry and Jacob Phillips on the injured reserve today. The big thing is that Odell Beckham Jr. is making his season debut.

Below is a list of inactive players for both teams.

Cleveland Browns:

 S Richard LeCounte III

LB Sione Takitaki

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

G Michael Dunn

T Chris Hubbard

DT Tommy Togiai

Cleveland continues to sit the rookies who just aren’t ready yet. Tommy Togiai and Richard LeCounte are projects that have a bit to go before they are ready to see NFL action. Cleveland missing their linebacker Sione Takitaki is big and will need other linebackers to step up, perhaps Elijah Lee.

Jedrick Wills is active this week, but it is thin behind him with Chris Hubbard out. Offensive lineman Micheal Dunn is still working his way back as well.

Chicago Bears:

DT Eddie Goldmann 

QB Andy Dalton 

CB Artie Burns 

S Tashaun Gipson Sr. 

TE Jesper Horsted 

WR Breshad Perriman

Bears will be thin on the defensive interior with Goldmann being downgraded to out. Also, with Tashaun Gipson Sr. and Breshad Perriman not suiting up, it makes two former Browns players that will not play against their former team. 

Cleveland is familiar with Artie Burns, former member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chicago is missing a decent amount of importance on the defense. 

Nov 22, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Inactive List for Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns

13 seconds ago
5C705BC7-E683-4FCD-9FB9-D62405BE0BE5
Game Day

How To Watch: Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns

3 hours ago
85CA1BD5-1A36-41E9-9DBD-71C479D6950C
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns’ Keys To Victory Against Chicago Bears

3 hours ago
Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr. Absence Caused Ripple Effect
News

Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham to Play Against Chicago Bears

Sep 24, 2021
Jul 28, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) catches a pass during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Says ‘we’ll see’ About Playing Against Bears

Sep 23, 2021
What_the_Cleveland_Browns_can_expect_fro-614c817474d7d2649c1929ea_Sep_23_2021_14_02_38
Featured Content

What Browns can Expect from Justin Fields

Sep 23, 2021
For Pete's Sake
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - Browns Week 2 Vs Texans Victory

Sep 22, 2021
Sep 19, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs off the field after their 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
News

Justin Fields to Start, Odell Beckham Trending Towards Playing

Sep 22, 2021