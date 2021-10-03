October 3, 2021
Jedrick Wills Ruled Out Against Vikings

After playing for three games with an injured ankle, Cleveland Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills needed to be carted to the locker room where he was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Author:
Publish date:

Cleveland Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills, who has been battling through an ankle injury for three weeks, left the game against the Minnesota Vikings and had to be carted to the locker room and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Whether that's simply aggravating the same ankle he's been hobbling on or another injury is unclear, but he initially walked off under his own power before going down by the sideline.

The initial injury was suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs. He has missed time in each of the past two games due to aggravating it. 

Making matters worse, the backup tackle, Chris Hubbard, injured his tricep in the same game, so the Browns were immediately down their top two left tackles after just one game. Blake Hance finished the game against the Chiefs and has stepped into the game in relief each of the past two games.

This time, rookie James Hudson has stepped in to play left tackle for Wills. Hubbard did practice some of this week, but was ultimately ruled out of the game.

If Wills has simply aggravated the injury, it's not good news, but it's not the end of the world. If it's worse or if there is another injury as a result, the Browns will be in a tough spot.

It's reasonable to believe Wills would have been out until the injury healed with a healthy Hubbard available. Without him, he gutted it out as long as he could, even if he was compromised in his ability. Perhaps just hoping they could make to Hubbard, to then be able to sit and let Wills heal, they may not have made it.

The Browns will have to hope they can get through this game with Hudson at left tackle and then evaluate their options from there.

Nov 1, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) prepares to take the field before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
