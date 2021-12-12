Skip to main content
    Browns RB Kareem Hunt Goes to Locker Room After Hurting Ankle

    Cleveland Browns Kareem Hunt came up gingerly after catching a pass to extend a drive that resulted in a touchdown, has since gone to the locker room to be further evaluated.
    Author:

    On a third down conversion where  Kareem Hunt lined up to the left of quarterback Baker Mayfield in shotgun, he went across the formation and caught a pass in the flat moving the chains for the Cleveland Browns offense. Hunt got up favoring his ankle and asked out of the game, proceeding immediately to the medical tent. Once he emerged from the tent, he then headed to the locker room.

    With a limited tight end position, a fully functioning Hunt was poised to provide some relief for the offense. He made a quick impact early and the third down conversion where he hurt his ankle led to a Browns touchdown.

    It's a relief the Browns were able to score the touchdown, extending the drive to 10-0, but the specter of possibly being without Hunt for any length of time is a loss this offense can ill afford.

    The Browns already had to find out life without Hunt was like as he missed five games due to a calf injury. Now, they are missing him while they are already down tight ends David Njoku and Harrison Bryant.

    Demetric Felton, who has already seen faction in this game, may see more action with Hunt out of the game. They could also utilize D'Ernest Johnson, but with how much Hunt has been split out, they may turn to a wide receiver like Rashard Higgins.

    For now, the Browns have a lead and some optimism.

    READ MORE: Myles Garrett Demands More, Spurs Teammates to Dig Deeper Ahead of Win or Go Home Matchup

    Kareem Hunt Should be Cleveland Browns X-Factor
