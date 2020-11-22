Myles Garrett Reacts To Cleveland Browns Win Over The Philadelphia Eagles

Myles Garrett missed Sunday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles and may miss the matchup next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Not many expected the defensive line to do to well without their anchor, but they proved that to be wrong. Garrett was ecstatic with the way his teammates picked it up.

It all started when Sione Takitaki went for an interception-six off of a short pass from Carson Wentz. Easily the biggest play for the second year player, one that could boost his confidence.

Olivier Vernon had the game of his Browns tenure with three sacks and a couple of run stops. Garrett tweeted out this gif, after another defensive stop.

Cleveland was able to get their ground game going in the second half, Kareem Hunt had a touchdown and Nick Chubb added 114 yards on the ground. Garrett went ahead and put out there what many believe to be true.

Denzel Ward had multiple passes defended, as well as an interception. Ward is one of the franchise pieces on the defensive side of the ball.

In the end, the defensive line stepped up to the task of performing without the teams best player. The Browns sacked Carson Wentz five times. Just about every member of the defensive line accounted for a pressure. One could only think about what Myles Garrett would have went for if he was able to be out there.

If the Browns support crew behind Myles Garrett can play at this level when he rejoins them, it could go a long way.