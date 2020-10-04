Near the end of the first quarter, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffered a lower leg injury when he was rolled up on in pass protection. He was grabbing at his calf as he was in pain, but it's being called a knee injury.

Chubb ultimately walked off the field under his own power, but went right to the locker room to be evaluated. He has already made a big impact in this game, rushing for 43 yards on six carries in under a quarter.

Kareem Hunt is in the game for Chubb, but he was considered limited entering the game. It's unclear how much he can really contribute in this game, so if Chubb is indeed out, they may need to incorporate Dontrell Hilliard or D'Ernest Johnson in a more prominent running back role.

Chubb has not missed a game since he was drafted by the Browns in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft as the 35th pick. He entered the game as the fourth ranked rusher in the NFL, averaging an incredible 5.7 yards per game.

This could make a dramatic impact in terms of how the Browns run their offense, but if there's good news, it's the offensive line has been imposing it's will up front, driving the Cowboys off the ball early on in this game.

At the time of the injury, the Browns were down 14-7 against the Cowboys, mounting a drive in an effort to tie the game. It would result in a touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to Odell Beckham.

Update: Chubb has been ruled out for the rest of the game with the knee injury.