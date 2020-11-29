SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Ronnie Harrison Ruled Out Against Jaguars With Shoulder Injury

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison suffered an injury on the first snap of the game. It has been called a shoulder injury and he has now been ruled out for the rest of the game.

On the play, Harrison made a hit with his shoulder, then rolled onto his back and did not move with teammates standing around him. He was able to walk off the field with trainers, clutching his shoulder.

Initially, it looked like he might have injured his chest, which would've been disastrous. Pectoral injuries tend to involve one thing - tears that cause players to miss several months of rehab.

While there is no indication to what Harrison actually suffered, it might be a collarbone injury. Given the way the teammates were checking on Harrison when he went down, it might have been an indication they knew the seriousness of the injury. If it's a broken collarbone, he might miss around six weeks and be able to return for the postseason, if the Browns qualify.

Harrison would undoubtedly be placed on injured reserve in that case.

For now, Harrison is out, no longer able to face off against the team that traded him before the start of the season. The Browns, as they did last week, when Harrison went down with a bone bruise to his knee, will rely on Karl Joseph.

The Browns came into this game without corner Denzel Ward and safety Sheldrick Redwine coming into the game, so this only puts more stress on a group hampered by injuries.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars -- Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns travel on the road to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for their week twelve matchup. Live updates available throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns travel south for some better weather and a date with the Jacksonville Jaguars, checkout where to watch and some info to know before the game.

BrandonLittle

by

JFlo

Inactives List For Browns vs. Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars are both without a number of their top players in this game. Who's in? Who's out?

Pete Smith

Browns Activate Three Players For Sunday, TEs Coach Drew Petzing Will Miss Game

The Cleveland Browns activated three players for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and announced that Drew Petzing, the tight ends coach, will miss the game due to the birth of his first child.

Pete Smith

Texans Waive Possible Wide Receiver Help in Kenny Stills, But There's a Problem

The Houston Texans have waived wide receiver Kenny Stills, who could be of interest to the Cleveland Browns, but because he's subject to waivers, the Browns may not have a chance.

Pete Smith

Raiders Keeping Takkarist McKinley For Now, Browns Looking Local For Help?

The Las Vegas Raiders are holding onto edge rusher Takkarist McKinley for the time being, which was someone the Cleveland Browns had been after, so they may be turning to a local option to fill the void on the edge against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jamal Davis II.

Pete Smith

Browns Rule Out Sheldrick Redwine, Jaguars Further Decimated By Injuries

The Cleveland Browns are shorthanded, but Friday, they welcomed back some help while their opponent this week in the Jacksonville Jaguars is absolutely devastated by injuries, leaving positions virtually bare.

Pete Smith

Jaguars Provide Massive Opportunity For Browns Passing Game

The Cleveland Browns passing game has been impacted by weather for the past month, but has provided reasons for cautious optimism and the Jacksonville Jaguars are a good opportunity to showcase consistency and improvement.

Pete Smith

Porter Gustin Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Thursday, the Cleveland Browns announced defensive end Porter Gustin would be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns: Things To Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

A few things to be thankful for this thanksgiving when it comes to the Cleveland Browns and their 2020 season.

BrandonLittle