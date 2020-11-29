Ronnie Harrison Ruled Out Against Jaguars With Shoulder Injury

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison suffered an injury on the first snap of the game. It has been called a shoulder injury and he has now been ruled out for the rest of the game.

On the play, Harrison made a hit with his shoulder, then rolled onto his back and did not move with teammates standing around him. He was able to walk off the field with trainers, clutching his shoulder.

Initially, it looked like he might have injured his chest, which would've been disastrous. Pectoral injuries tend to involve one thing - tears that cause players to miss several months of rehab.

While there is no indication to what Harrison actually suffered, it might be a collarbone injury. Given the way the teammates were checking on Harrison when he went down, it might have been an indication they knew the seriousness of the injury. If it's a broken collarbone, he might miss around six weeks and be able to return for the postseason, if the Browns qualify.

Harrison would undoubtedly be placed on injured reserve in that case.

For now, Harrison is out, no longer able to face off against the team that traded him before the start of the season. The Browns, as they did last week, when Harrison went down with a bone bruise to his knee, will rely on Karl Joseph.

The Browns came into this game without corner Denzel Ward and safety Sheldrick Redwine coming into the game, so this only puts more stress on a group hampered by injuries.