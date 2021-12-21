Skip to main content
    Browns Takkarist McKinley Carted Off Against Raiders

    Already limited due to COVID-19, the Cleveland Browns could ill afford to lose anyone else and Takkarist McKinley went down with an injury to be carted off and ruled out immediately.
    Author:

    The Cleveland Browns were limited in their defensive line options coming into the game against the Las Vegas Raiders, so seeing Takkarist McKinley go down in the waning moments of the third quarter concerning. To see the cart come out for him with tears in his eyes was gut wrenching.

    Signed as a free agent headed into the season, McKinley has had trouble staying healthy for the Browns this year due to a problematic groin, but he's been impactful when on the field, especially as a pass rusher. 

    Last week against the Baltimore Ravens, McKinley caused a critical fumble that resulted in a turnover. His speed gave the Browns some options in attacking quarterbacks who could create with their legs.

    Myles Garrett and then players from both the Browns and the Raiders gave him hugs as he was in tears being put on the cart. The review prompted immediate speculation about his Achilles'. That's the same injury that took out safety Grant Delpit before the 2020 season and then defensive end Olivier Vernon at the end of it.

    The announcement to the press box was that it was being called an ankle injury, but that he's already out, which is never a good sign.

    It's a sizable loss when the Browns have Jadeveon Clowney available, but with him out experiencing symptoms from COVID-19, the Browns are down to Joe Jackson, Porter Gustin and Curtis Weaver across from Myles Garrett for the rest of the game.

    It's been a challenge with so many players out before the game started. Losing McKinley will put more stress on a team can ill afford. He is scheduled to be a free agent after the season which is also of concern for McKinley.

    READ MORE: Browns Considering Drastic Offensive Line Swap?

    Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) loses the ball from a hit by Cleveland Browns defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
