    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thursday Night Football: Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns

    A little tale of the tape and where to watch Thursday’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos.
    Author:

    The Cleveland Browns badly need a win on Thursday Night Football, whether it is admitted or not. Cleveland is coming off a pounding at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals, a game where injuries continued to pile up.

    Cleveland surely won’t be a full health against the Denver Broncos, but no one is at full health in the NFL really. The Browns have been dealt the cards and it is time to make the most of it, that means showing up Thursday and grabbing a win at home.

    Denver is coming away from a 34-24 loss to the Oakland Raiders. The Broncos started the season 3-0 and have since lost three straight games. Their wins have came over the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets — so nothing too special.

    The offense is led by Teddy Bridgewater and his primary target has been Courtland Sutton, who has came back nicely off the serious injury. Tim Patrick is very improved and Noah Fant is a dangerous tight end. Denver’s offense has potential, but it has not all been put together yet.

    On the defensive side Von Miller is still around and has 4.5 sacks on the season. Broncos’ are the fourth ranked scoring defense, they are very good.

    On paper this looks to be a low scoring game, but that will have to play out itself. 

    Here is where you can find the game!

    • When: Thursday, October 21st
    • Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
    • TV Channel: FOX

    fuboTV link can be found here for a free trial! 

    fuboTV is a great option that you can use on just about any device. That includes your TV, gaming system, laptop, iPad and Roku devices! Even start out with a free trial to test it out. 

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here. 

    9CA117D7-278B-4141-AA7C-EACD9F229ED3
    Game Day

    Thursday Night Football: Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns

    18 seconds ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) calls out at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    What can the Browns Expect from Case Keenum?

    47 minutes ago
    For Pete's Sake
    Podcasts

    For Pete's Sake - Bri Rust for Browns Week 6

    18 hours ago
    Case Keenum Still Holds Value to Cleveland Browns
    News

    Browns’ Case Keenum: ‘I’m Built for This’

    18 hours ago
    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) lands awkwardly on his injured left shoulder as he is brought down by Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the second half of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 6
    News

    Baker Mayfield Reportedly Dealing with Additional Damage to Shoulder

    21 hours ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Case Keenum To Start Against Denver Broncos

    22 hours ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) runs with the ball after a catch as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Odell Beckham Dealing with Severe AC Joint Sprain per Report

    22 hours ago
    Sep 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton (25) runs the ball as Houston Texans strong safety Justin Reid (20) moves in to tackle him during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Which Role Players Can Kickstart Browns Offense?

    23 hours ago