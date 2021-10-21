Thursday Night Football: Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns

A little tale of the tape and where to watch Thursday’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos.

The Cleveland Browns badly need a win on Thursday Night Football, whether it is admitted or not. Cleveland is coming off a pounding at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals, a game where injuries continued to pile up.

Cleveland surely won’t be a full health against the Denver Broncos, but no one is at full health in the NFL really. The Browns have been dealt the cards and it is time to make the most of it, that means showing up Thursday and grabbing a win at home.

Denver is coming away from a 34-24 loss to the Oakland Raiders. The Broncos started the season 3-0 and have since lost three straight games. Their wins have came over the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets — so nothing too special.

The offense is led by Teddy Bridgewater and his primary target has been Courtland Sutton, who has came back nicely off the serious injury. Tim Patrick is very improved and Noah Fant is a dangerous tight end. Denver’s offense has potential, but it has not all been put together yet.

On the defensive side Von Miller is still around and has 4.5 sacks on the season. Broncos’ are the fourth ranked scoring defense, they are very good.

On paper this looks to be a low scoring game, but that will have to play out itself.

Here is where you can find the game!

When: Thursday, October 21st

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

