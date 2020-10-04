How to Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Cleveland Browns early afternoon Sunday. Cleveland is coming off of a two touchdown win against the Washington Redksins, in which the offense was humming, showing their well balanced attack. On the other side of the ball, the defense will have to improve. Turnovers were forced, often saving Cleveland. Washington did what they wanted through the air at times. Cleveland will be without cornerback Greedy Williams who has yet to be active this year.

The Cowboys are 1-2 on the young season, the opposite of Cleveland. Their lone win was a 40-39 shootout over the Atlanta Falcons. Last week Dallas was defeated by a good Seahawks team, 38-31. Dallas and Cleveland have one thing in common, two mediocre defenses. Both teams have not allowed under 20 points through the first three weeks. This one figures to be a high scoring affair, one that the Cowboys may be better suited for. The leagues best passing attack led by Dak Prescott.

Sunday will be a chance for the Cleveland Browns to win their third straight game, something that hasn’t happened much in Northeast Ohio. Dallas really needs a win to get on track, they have time in their favor though since they play in the leagues worst division.

When: Sunday, October 4th

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: FOX

Also, the game can be streamed on NFL Game Pass later. If watching on an app is your thing, check out the Fox Sports App.

If listening to the radio is your thing, maybe you drive semi or just not around a screen, we have you covered. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX all will be airing the game over the radio for your convenience as always.