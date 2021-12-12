Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Where to Watch: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

    A look at where to watch the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens matchup during week 14.
    Author:

    Today we will figure out if the off week was a good thing for the Cleveland Browns when they host the visiting Baltimore Ravens. Last week the Ravens handed Cleveland a 16-10 loss. The Browns offense struggled all day and it looked like the team badly needed the BYE week.

    Browns are getting Jacob Phillips back from the injured reserve. A player that the team could have lost for the season and it looked like that would be the result at one point. Anthony Walker is out for this matchup with the Ravens, so this addition to the team could be important.

    The injury or COVID bug isn’t nice to the Browns right off the week off. Players such as Anthony Schwartz, David Njoku, Greg Newsome II won’t play in this matchup.

    With Cleveland at 6-6 and Baltimore at 8-4 this is a huge game. Pittsburgh dropped the Ravens last week, but lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football. A win for Cleveland could move them up as far as second place depending on the Cincinnati Bengals outcome is against San Francisco.

    Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson will clash tomorrow in a game that will mean a lot for both teams going forward.

    Read More

    Here is where you can find today’s game!

    • When: Sunday, December 12th
    • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
    • TV Channel: CBS

    fuboTV link can be found here for a free trial!

    fuboTV is a great option that you can use on just about any device. That includes your TV, gaming system, laptop, iPad and Roku devices! Even start out with a free trial to test it out.

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

    Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

    Follow Browns Digest on Instagram!

    DFF43479-537B-4784-A9FE-85744E1870C6
    Game Day

    Where to Watch: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

    just now
    Aug 14, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) runs a drill during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Activate Jacob Phillips, Make Other Roster Moves

    17 hours ago
    greg newsome ii
    News

    Greg Newsome Ruled Out Against Ravens With Concussion

    Dec 10, 2021
    Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks to the bench during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Myles Garrett Demands More, Spurs Teammates to Dig Deeper Ahead of Win or Go Home Matchup

    Dec 10, 2021
    Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo (7) and holder/punter Dustin Colquitt (12) warm up before their game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Sign Punter, Rule Out Five for Ravens Rematch

    Dec 10, 2021
    Dec 9, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Tough Situations for Steelers, Always High-Class Claypool Wasn't Smart, Showed No Accountability

    Dec 10, 2021
    BFE28991-CE49-4F08-B5A1-E3E6FFA64BD3
    News

    Where the Cleveland Browns Stand Following the Week off

    Dec 10, 2021
    Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns punter Jamie Gillan (7) on the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns P Jamie Gillan, LB Anthony Walker Jr. Placed on COVID-19 Reserve/List

    Dec 9, 2021