Where to Watch: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

A look at where to watch the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens matchup during week 14.

Today we will figure out if the off week was a good thing for the Cleveland Browns when they host the visiting Baltimore Ravens. Last week the Ravens handed Cleveland a 16-10 loss. The Browns offense struggled all day and it looked like the team badly needed the BYE week.

Browns are getting Jacob Phillips back from the injured reserve. A player that the team could have lost for the season and it looked like that would be the result at one point. Anthony Walker is out for this matchup with the Ravens, so this addition to the team could be important.

The injury or COVID bug isn’t nice to the Browns right off the week off. Players such as Anthony Schwartz, David Njoku, Greg Newsome II won’t play in this matchup.

With Cleveland at 6-6 and Baltimore at 8-4 this is a huge game. Pittsburgh dropped the Ravens last week, but lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football. A win for Cleveland could move them up as far as second place depending on the Cincinnati Bengals outcome is against San Francisco.

Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson will clash tomorrow in a game that will mean a lot for both teams going forward.

Here is where you can find today’s game!

When: Sunday, December 12th

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

