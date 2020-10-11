SI.com
Browns RG Wyatt Teller Ruled OUT With Calf Injury

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have ruled Wyatt Teller, their emerging right guard, out with a calf injury suffered in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts.

Teller got up and walked off under his own power, then immediately went into the medical tent. Initially, his return was called probable, then downgraded to questionable during the second quarter. Coming out of the half, they have pronounced him out, which is concerning for the Browns all star front.

Teller has been playing the best football of his career and  has been the best run blocker on the team. He was replaced by Chris Hubbard, the team's swing tackle at right guard. Hubbard is an effective pass protector but the drop off run blocking has been substantial.

The Browns ran for just 38 yards in the first half and Baker Mayfield was responsible for 17 of them, largely on one scramble. To this point, the Browns have made due relying on their passing game led by Baker Mayfield to carry them, enabling them to get a 10-point lead going into the half.

The Browns have been pretty conservative with their injuries thus far, quick to rule players out of games. Those injuries haven't always been serious and some have returned pretty quickly.

The fact the diagnosis initially started as being a probable return might signify some hope for Teller, perhaps a strain or slight tear. A tear would amount to a substantial bruise and could require a week or few off to recover. If it is in that vein, Teller might be out until the team returns from the bye week to play against the Houston Texans.

The Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road, host the Cincinnati Bengals and host the Las Vegas Raiders before their bye and they'd certainly like Teller to be back earlier.

