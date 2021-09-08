September 8, 2021
Jadeveon Clowney, Michael Dunn Not Practicing Wednesday

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was out for practice on Wednesday with an illness according to the Cleveland Browns. Reserve lineman Michael Dunn is still out with a back injury and Greg Newsome was honored with an award.
The Cleveland Browns announced that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (illness) and guard Michael Dunn (back) would not practice on Wednesday. The local media also announced that rookie corner Greg Newsome, who was named the starting corner opposite Denzel Ward was receiving the Maurice Bassett Award given to the team's top rookie in training camp.

As the Browns prepare for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs in their opener on the road, they are pretty close to full strength. Unfortunately, Clowney was held out of practice Wednesday with an illness, though he tested negative for COVID-19. Dunn was also not practicing due to a back injury that has kept him out for the past few weeks.

The Browns have actually gotten a number of players back from injury for this week, some of which may have been precautionary. Nevertheless, Clowney was a big acquisition and will be a featured part of the gameplan on defense for the Chiefs, so the hope is he only misses a day of practice.

The local media who regularly attends practice voted Newsome the winner of the Maurice Bassett Award. Last year's winner for the award was tight end Harrison Bryant. Newsome found out this week that he's going to start this game for the Browns opposite Ward. The rookie corner and the Browns first round selection this year, has gotten better in each preseason game he played.

The test against the Chiefs will be a big one as their prolific offense features quarterback Patrick Mahomes as well as receivers like Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman. Unless the Browns plan to have Ward shadow Hill, Newsome could find himself trying to cover him at points during the game.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney chants along with fans during NFL football training camp, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Brownscamp31 12
