Players on the Cleveland Browns have been encouraged by the team to use their platform to support causes they are passionate in supporting. The My Cause, My Cleats campaign allows players to not only speak about initiatives they support, but showcase it on their cleats.

32 members of the Browns will be participating this year supporting causes that range from healthcare causes to social justice to ocean conservation.

Some, like Baker Mayfield's work with the Special Olympics or Jarvis Landry's efforts combating Cystic Fibrosis are pretty well known while players like Olivier Vernon, Taywan Taylor and Mack Wilson are supporting causes that are deeply personal to them, but may not be as well known.

LB Tae Davis

Sickle cell disease; University Hospitals

One in 12 people carries the SCA gene, a prominent condition in the African-American community. Davis has the sickle cell trait and wants to educate others on what the disease entails, along with the pain it causes.

G Michael Dunn

Breast cancer awareness; American Cancer Society

Dunn will be donating his cleats to Johns Hopkins Kimmel Breast Cancer Center. The American Cancer Society, a Browns Give Back First and Ten community partner, is dedicated helping those who face cancer with treatment and education.

DE Myles Garrett

Social justice and youth education; Dr. Maya Angelou Foundation

Dr. Maya Angelou was a poignant poet with a mission to support educational excellence and healthcare equity for all. She created the Dr. Maya Angelou Foundation in 2011 to help serve and honor the life and legacy of the world-known poet, incredible author and civil rights leader.

CB A.J. Green

Jessie Joy Rees Foundation (NEGU)

The Jessie Joy Rees Foundation encourages families to “Never Ever Give Up” by bringing joy, opportunities to smile and encouragement to kids battling cancer so that they never let up on their dreams or endeavors.

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

Social justice; National Urban League

Harrison is supporting the National Urban League to continue the dialogue around social inequality in the country.

WR Rashard Higgins

Providence House

Providence House protects at-risk children, supports families through crisis connecting them to resources and strengthens the communities by advocating for underserved families and demonstrating the lasting impact of prevention.

TE Austin Hooper

Children in foster care; OhioGuidestone; The Austin Hooper Foundation

Hooper has been supporting OhioGuidestone this season through his foundation, “The Austin Hooper Foundation” to help support foster care families during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing children with an opportunity to find their mission and a career to be productive members of society.

T Chris Hubbard

National Urban League/NAMI

Hubbard is a strong advocate for mental health resources and awareness, particularly after going public with his decision to seek therapy as he and his wife Tamara battled infertility issues before conceiving their son, Creed. He serves as the Ambassador of The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization, dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Also, Hubbard will support the National Urban League to shed light on social and racial injustice issues in the country.

LS Charley Hughlett

American Diabetes Association

RB Kareem Hunt

STOMP Out Bullying

FB Andy Janovich

Military appreciation; Hunting with Soldiers

RB D’Ernest Johnson

Ocean Conservancy

S Karl Joseph

Breast cancer awareness; American Cancer Society

QB Case Keenum

Fellowship of Christian Athletes

T Kendall Lamm

Cancer awareness; American Cancer Society

WR Jarvis Landry

Cystic Fibrosis; Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation

QB Baker Mayfield

Special Olympics

LB Montrel Meander

Systemic racism; Mac10 Project/ G.O.T.C.H.A. Girls

S Jovante Moffatt

Adoption; Save the Children

DT Larry Ogunjobi

Childhood obesity; American Heart Association

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Sickle cell anemia; American Red Cross

S Sheldrick Redwine

Mental health; The Gloria Redwine Foundation

The Gloria Redwine Foundation, named after his late grandmother, was created prior to the season to commit off-field passion for giving inner-city youth options in life as a tribute to his grandmother and her selfless heart.

LB Malcolm Smith

Social justice; Color of Change Foundation

CB M.J. Stewart Jr.

Epilepsy awareness; Epilepsy Foundation

FB Johnny Stanton

Pediatric cancer care; Jessie Joy Rees Foundation (NEGU)

LB Sione Takitaki

Cancer awareness; The Littlest Heroes

WR Taywan Taylor

Social justice; Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio

G Wyatt Teller

The Lindy Infante Foundation

CB Tavierre Thomas

Prostate cancer; American Cancer Society

DE Olivier Vernon

Coats disease; Jack McGovern Coats Disease Foundation

CB Denzel Ward

Heart health; Make Them Know Your Name Foundation

LB Mack Wilson

Autism awareness; Kulture City