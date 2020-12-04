SI.com
32 Browns Players Taking Part In My Cause, My Cleats; Check Out Both

Pete Smith

Players on the Cleveland Browns have been encouraged by the team to use their platform to support causes they are passionate in supporting. The My Cause, My Cleats campaign allows players to not only speak about initiatives they support, but showcase it on their cleats.

32 members of the Browns will be participating this year supporting causes that range from healthcare causes to social justice to ocean conservation.

Some, like Baker Mayfield's work with the Special Olympics or Jarvis Landry's efforts combating Cystic Fibrosis are pretty well known while players like Olivier Vernon, Taywan Taylor and Mack Wilson are supporting causes that are deeply personal to them, but may not be as well known.

LB Tae Davis

TDavis_MCMC_2020

Sickle cell disease; University Hospitals

One in 12 people carries the SCA gene, a prominent condition in the African-American community. Davis has the sickle cell trait and wants to educate others on what the disease entails, along with the pain it causes. 

G Michael Dunn

MDunn_MCMC_2020

Breast cancer awareness; American Cancer Society

Dunn will be donating his cleats to Johns Hopkins Kimmel Breast Cancer Center. The American Cancer Society, a Browns Give Back First and Ten community partner, is dedicated helping those who face cancer with treatment and education.

DE Myles Garrett

Social justice and youth education; Dr. Maya Angelou Foundation 

Dr. Maya Angelou was a poignant poet with a mission to support educational excellence and healthcare equity for all. She created the Dr. Maya Angelou Foundation in 2011 to help serve and honor the life and legacy of the world-known poet, incredible author and civil rights leader.

CB A.J. Green

AGreen_MCMC_2020

Jessie Joy Rees Foundation (NEGU)

The Jessie Joy Rees Foundation encourages families to “Never Ever Give Up” by bringing joy, opportunities to smile and encouragement to kids battling cancer so that they never let up on their dreams or endeavors. 

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

RHarrison_MCMC_2020

Social justice; National Urban League

Harrison is supporting the National Urban League to continue the dialogue around social inequality in the country. 

WR Rashard Higgins

RHiggins_MCMC_2020

Providence House

Providence House protects at-risk children, supports families through crisis connecting them to resources and strengthens the communities by advocating for underserved families and demonstrating the lasting impact of prevention.

TE Austin Hooper

AHooper_MCMC_2020

Children in foster care; OhioGuidestone; The Austin Hooper Foundation

Hooper has been supporting OhioGuidestone this season through his foundation, “The Austin Hooper Foundation” to help support foster care families during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing children with an opportunity to find their mission and a career to be productive members of society.

T Chris Hubbard

CHubbard1_MCMC_2020
CHubbard2_MCMC_2020

National Urban League/NAMI

Hubbard is a strong advocate for mental health resources and awareness, particularly after going public with his decision to seek therapy as he and his wife Tamara battled infertility issues before conceiving their son, Creed. He serves as the Ambassador of The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization, dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Also, Hubbard will support the National Urban League to shed light on social and racial injustice issues in the country.

LS Charley Hughlett

CHughlett_MCMC_2020

American Diabetes Association

Hughlett’s father, Jim, has been battling diabetes for the past 25 years.

RB Kareem Hunt

KHunt_MCMC_2020

STOMP Out Bullying

STOMP Out Bullying is the leading national anti-bullying and cyberbullying organization for kids and teens in the U.S. with the focus on bringing awareness and education to children, teens, parents, and schools to help minimize bullying through kindness, empathy and acceptance of others.

FB Andy Janovich

AJanovich_MCMC_2020

Military appreciation; Hunting with Soldiers

Throughout Janovich’s entire NFL career, he has proactively shown appreciation by honoring members of the armed forces. Hunting with Soldiers was created in 2007 with the mission of getting Combat Veterans into the outdoors to give them the healing from PTSD that nature can help provide by offering them the opportunity to go hunting and fishing at no cost to them. Additionally, Janovich was named the Browns Salute to Service honoree earlier this season for his efforts. 

RB D’Ernest Johnson

Ocean Conservancy

When trying to find a roster spot in the league, Johnson spent time with a friend working on a fishing boat in Key West, and that experience opened his eyes to the climate crisis and other issues affecting oceans.

S Karl Joseph

KJoseph_MCMC_2020

Breast cancer awareness; American Cancer Society

Joseph has consistently supported breast cancer awareness and wants to continue to make an impact by being an advocate in the space.

QB Case Keenum

CKeenum_MCMC_2020

Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Fellowship of Christian Athletes is a significant part of Keenum’s story as many athletes before him served as role models in his life. He credits the influence of those FCA athletes as helping him become who he is and reach where he is today.

T Kendall Lamm

KLamm_MCMC_2020

Cancer awareness; American Cancer Society

Lamm’s grandmother, Susan, served as his primary caregiver most of his life and battles breast cancer. The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives and leading the fight for a world without cancer.

WR Jarvis Landry 

Cystic Fibrosis; Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation

One of Landry’s close high school friends had CF (NFL.com feature), resulting in Landry closely seeing and understanding the effects of the disease. The Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to positively impacting the lives of children and families facing socioeconomic disparities and/or chronic health conditions, including CF. 

QB Baker Mayfield

Special Olympics

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

LB Montrel Meander

MMeander_MCMC_2020

Systemic racism; Mac10 Project/ G.O.T.C.H.A. Girls

G.O.T.C.H.A. (Girls of Truth Christ Honor & Acceptance) seeks to ensure that young girls understand their value and worth in Jesus Christ. Their work is aimed at providing a mentoring approach to build confidence and self-esteem by the women before them. The Mac10 Project targets single parent homes to support during the holidays.

S Jovante Moffatt

JMoffatt_MCMC_2020

Adoption; Save the Children

Moffatt feels it is important to help youth find a stable home. As the world leader in protecting children from the physical and emotional wounds of war, Save the Children has been a lifeline for families fleeing violence in Syria, Venezuela, Myanmar and dozens of other crises around the world.

DT Larry Ogunjobi

Childhood obesity; American Heart Association

Prior to starting his football career in high school, Ogunjobi personally struggled with his weight and ultimately lost more than 100 pounds. To promote youth health and wellness, he has teamed up with the American Heart Association. 

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

DPeoplesJones_MCMC_2020

Sickle cell anemia; American Red Cross

The American Red Cross supports one of the most critical sickle cell treatments, which is blood transfusions. Sickle cell causes serious complications that includes severe pain, respiratory conditions, organ failure and even stroke.

S Sheldrick Redwine

SRedwine_MCMC_2020

Mental health; The Gloria Redwine Foundation 

The Gloria Redwine Foundation, named after his late grandmother, was created prior to the season to commit off-field passion for giving inner-city youth options in life as a tribute to his grandmother and her selfless heart. 

LB Malcolm Smith

MSmith_MCMC_2020
DWard_MCMC_2020

Social justice; Color of Change Foundation

The Color of Change Foundation was brought to Smith’s attention through a high school friend who works within the organization. He wants to raise awareness for the organization and its great service as a safe zone and voice for black people who might feel unprotected in America.

CB M.J. Stewart Jr.

Epilepsy awareness; Epilepsy Foundation 

The Epilepsy Foundation aims to lead the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy and to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures and save lives.

FB Johnny Stanton 

JStanton_MCMC_2020

Pediatric cancer care; Jessie Joy Rees Foundation (NEGU)

Stanton currently serves as a “Never Ever Give Up” NEGU Ambassador. Their mission is to bring joy, opportunities to smile and encouragement to kids battling cancer so that they never let up on their dreams or endeavors.

LB Sione Takitaki

STakitaki_MCMC_2020

Cancer awareness; The Littlest Heroes 

Takitaki’s father, Vaimaua, passed away from adeno carcinoma and metastasis forms of cancer.

WR Taywan Taylor

TTaylor_MCMC_2020

Social justice; Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio

After battling social inequalities, Taylor chose to support The Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio as he is committed to serving those in need during this time in Cleveland and to inspire youth that anything is possible.

G Wyatt Teller

WTeller_MCMC_2020

The Lindy Infante Foundation

The Lindy Infante Foundation provides access to sports for children in need.

CB Tavierre Thomas

TThomas_MCMC_2020

Prostate cancer; American Cancer Society

Thomas’ brother, Steven Brown, was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

DE Olivier Vernon

Coats disease; Jack McGovern Coats Disease Foundation

Vernon’s godson, Jeremiah, was two years old when one of his eyes started to reflect yellow, which resulted in a rush to the emergency room. They later discovered he had the rare Coats disease, which required multiple surgeries. While there is no cure for the disease, the Jack McGovern Coats Disease Foundation is raising funds for research and to give hope to kids like Jeremiah as they cope with their condition.

CB Denzel Ward

DWard_MCMC_2020

Heart health; Make Them Know Your Name Foundation 

Ward’s father, Paul G. Ward Jr., passed away due to cardiac arrest that ultimately could have been prevented with earlier detection and intervention. “Make Them Know Your Name,” founded by Ward, is a mantra for Ward both on and off the field, inspired by his father.

LB Mack Wilson

Autism awareness; Kulture City

Wilson is close friends with Caleb Collins, who is impacted by autism. Caleb, for whom Wilson also serves as a godfather, is the little brother of one of his best friend’s.

