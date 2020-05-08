BrownsDigest
5 Thoughts On September Schedule For Cleveland Browns

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns already knew who they would be playing for the 2020 season, but they didn't know when. Now, with the NFL releasing the schedule, the Browns have found out they will be facing the Baltimore Ravens on the week to start the season on the road followed by the hosting the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday and then the Washington Redskins week three, rounding out their September.

The notion of having a Thursday night game after the first week of the season seems pretty questionable idea, having what could be a truncated training camp and preseason to prepare due to COVID-19. But if the Browns are able to get through those games unscathed from an injury standpoint, they will have a week and half to prepare before hosting the Redskins.

Outside of the Thursday night game, the overall schedule for the Browns appears to be pretty fair. They have a few rough spots and much can change with how teams are perceived, but overall, the schedule seems pretty reasonable. The Browns are even scheduled to have a bye right in the middle of the season.

In those first three games, the Browns will see the top two picks of the 2020 NFL Draft, who both played at Ohio State. First, they get Joe Burrow in week two and then Chase Young week three, both in Ohio and one nationally televised. The marketing on that one works out pretty well.

The first month also is going to be interesting for the rookie Jedrick Wills as he prepares to make his switch to left tackle, facing some pretty good competition right out of the gate. He and the rest of the offensive line will be tested immediately in how they can protect Baker Mayfield and enable Nick Chubb and the running game to operate.

