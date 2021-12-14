Eight Players Test Positive for COVID-19 as Browns Re-Enter Enhanced Protocols

The Cleveland Browns are experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, placing a total of eight players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

A day after the NFL had 37 players test positive for COVID-19 across the league, the highest number since the pandemic began, the Cleveland Browns were put into enhanced protocols due to additional positive tests. In all, eight players were added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

This is the second time the Browns have been put into enhanced protocols this season. Heading into Tuesday, the Browns already have tight end David Njoku, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and punter Jamie Gillan in reserve/COVID-19 protocol.

Joining them are left tackle Jedrick Wills, right guard Wyatt Teller, tight end Austin Hooper, edge rusher Takkarist McKinley, and wide receiver Jarvis Landry from the active roster. Guard Drew Forbes is being placed on it from injured reserve while wide receiver Jojo Natson and tight end Ross Travis were placed on it from the prpactice squad.

The biggest immediate concern for the Browns is the offensive line.

Teller being out may result in playing Michael Dunn at right guard. This highlights an issue they already have as rookie James Hudson III is starting at right tackle. Wills being out likely results in Blake Hance starting at left tackle.

So the only starters the Browns will have on their offensive line will be left guard Joel Bitonio and center J.C. Tretter. The

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry missed a game in 2020 against the New York Jets due to COVID-19, though in that case he did not test positive but was exposed. The Browns signed wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley was re-signed to the practice squad and could be in line to play this week just as he did last year against the Jets.

Hooper was the only remaining tight end of the four the Browns started the season with when they faced the Baltimore Ravens in their second game. Njoku, who has said he feels fine and is vaccinated, is likely to come off the list at some point this week ahead of the game.

Harrison Bryant missed the Ravens game due to a high ankle sprain. Now three weeks away from the injury, there might be some hope he can play.

Takkarist McKinley played well against the Ravens and hurts the Browns edge depth.

The issues with positive tests have forced the Browns to delay their entire day's schedule and meetings were done virtually. They do plan to practice with the players they will have available as they continue to try to prepare for the Las Vegas Raiders, which the Browns will play Saturday.

To this point, the Browns have had players test positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday while vaccinated on at least two occasions. Those players were unavailable for those games, which will almost certainly be the case here.

