Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will have a 24th lawsuit against him come to reality on Monday.

Deshaun Watson currently has 23 lawsuits pending against him, that number will climb to 24 on Monday. This has been known for a week at least, but the exact date was reported here.

The 23rd lawsuit came about after the accuser decided on changing her mind after HBO’s Real Sports interviewed a pair of plaintiffs.

“In that piece, plaintiff was struck by the courage of the victims willing to step forward and speak and was extremely displeased by Watson and his legal team’s mistreatment and revictimizations of the plaintiffs,” the 23rd lawsuit states. “But it was Watson himself claiming that even now he has ‘no regrets’ and has done nothing wrong that solidified her resolve. She brings this case seeking minimum compensation, but to obtain a court finding that Watson’s conduct was wrong.”

The NFL was supposedly nearing the end of their investigation on whether Watson broke the player conduct rules or not. With the pair of new lawsuits, the NFL will likely have to take a look into the new ones as well.

This news comes on the same day that Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, had some questionable comments.

