A Big Change Coming For Browns Wyatt Teller

By the end of 2022 Browns offensive lineman Wyatt Teller is going to be a father.

John Dorsey’s time in Cleveland wasnt all great things, but he did bring right guard Wyatt Teller to town. Teller has since blossomed into one of the league’s best guards, and now he’s starting a family.

Carly, the wife of Wyatt, announced that they soon would be a family of three in December. The two posed for some pictures at First Energy Stadium and made the announcement on Father’s Day.

Teller signed a contract extension that will keep him in Northeast Ohio through the 2025 season. The right guard is among the league’s highest paid at $14.2 million a season on average. Teller signed that contract in November of last year during the season to continue playing in Cleveland, otherwise he would have been a free agent this spring. 

With a birth expected in December, Teller will be welcoming his child into the world toward the end of the season. If things goes as planned that time of year could bring a lot of good things, including winning and the playoffs. Either way, Teller is going to a father and not much will top that ever.

