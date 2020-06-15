Browns Rookie, Former Oklahoma State Defensive Back A.J. Green Among Players Calling Out Head Coach Mike Gundy

A photo of Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. wearing a shirt featuring OAN or One America News Network, has sparked outrage among football players, both past and present.

Running back Chuba Hubbard, one of the best backs in the country and a potential Heisman favorite, announced via his Twitter account that he will not participate in anything football related until things change at the school.

This has sparked a number of other players to speak out, which now includes rookie corner and former Oklahoma State Cowboy A.J. Green of the Cleveland Browns, who voiced his support for those players. He also might be inferring by saying that Gundy has issues with race, tweeting, "Can’t stay Silent Anymore! Call a Spade a Spade!!"

Every player who has come out and criticized Gundy's choice of shirt has immediately been besieged by comments telling them to keep political opinions and judgments to themselves, which only goes to show why some athletes can be hesitant to speak up.

OAN is a news network in name, but it has been linked to a number of conspiracy theories, including but not limited to airing a theory that the 75-year old man who was shoved to the ground in Buffalo by police, splitting the back of his head open, was an ANTIFA provocateur. President Trump, having watched the report, tweeted, basically furthering the conspiracy theory.

Martin Gugino, the 75-year old man in question, is still in the hospital 11 days after the incident and suffered a brain injury in the fall.

This was the tweet that Twitter stepped in and fact checked, because there was zero evidence to support such a claim, which prompted the President to threaten to shut down the application, then signed an executive order to try to weaken social networks.

Given the type of programming OAN has, it's not terribly surprising that it would rub certain people the wrong way, including but not limited to football players.

This is only two months after Gundy made regrettable statements he would later apologize for regarding COVID-19, which he made his players sound something akin to cattle.

"In my opinion, if we have to bring our players back, test them. They're all in good shape. They're all 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22-year-olds. They're healthy. A lot of them can fight it off with their natural body, the antibodies and the build that they have. There's some people that are asymptomatic. If that's true, then we sequester them. And people say that's crazy. No, it's not crazy because we need to continue and budget and run money through the state of Oklahoma."

In his famous, public meltdown, Gundy told critics to "Come after me! I'm a man! I'm 40!" The problem for Gundy, now 52, is that's exactly what these players are doing. At the very least, there are a number of questions Gundy needs to answer to satisfy his players and if he doesn't address them, there are a number of players who are content to answer for him.

It's worth pointing out that Oklahoma State is a public university and Gundy is the second highest paid employee of the state.