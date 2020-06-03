BrownsDigest
Alex Van Pelt On Baker Mayfield: "He's All In"

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was on a conference call Wednesday and given his experience with the quarterback position, much of the conversation focused on Baker Mayfield.

Whether it's responding to criticism about not being as invested, as prepared he needed, his desire to be great or a combination, Baker Mayfield has gone above and beyond in terms of what he's being asked to do as the starting quarterback according to Van Pelt. Mayfield touched on this in his conference call previously, but he's in wide receiver meetings as well as running back meetings.

There's value in mastering the offense, understanding it from every position's point of view and what coaches are teaching. It helps him to be a quarterback. That willingness to buy in is also a mark of leadership. His teammates see him in these meetings, putting in the time, which also forces them to be attentive, to be at their best so that he trusts them.

Van Pelt also discussed more on the footwork changes he's implementing. Previously, he mentioned changing his footwork from shotgun in terms of which foot was up because of how it translates in the West Coast Offense. Under center, Van Pelt is also tweaking his foot work, but this is more about efficiency and personal preference as opposed to necessarily fitting a particular system.

Lastly, he was asked about the workout Mayfield held in Austin. They didn't tape them, so he didn't get to see anything from there. He did explain the value of these type of workouts, even if they aren't supervised. The route tree is pretty universal and timing is a matter of reps and chemistry that doesn't require a coach to be watching over their shoulder, particularly at this level.

Vic Fangio Comments Exemplify NFL's Continuing Failure On Race

In a conference call on Tuesday, Denver Broncos head coach in responding to a question proved himself ignorant of the racial issues that still exist in the NFL.

Pete Smith

photorockies

Colin Kaepernick Took A Knee So George Floyd Wouldn't

The death of George Floyd and the proceeding events that have taken place in Minneapolis touch on everything former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled in an effort to protest.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Peter King's Power Rankings Suggest Browns Stink, Worse Than Last Year

In his Football Morning in America column, Peter King ranked the Cleveland Browns lower than they finished last year, based on draft position, which means that relative to the rest of the league, they got worse this offseason.

Pete Smith

DirtysDawgs

Joel Bitonio On Jedrick Wills: "He's Been Dialed In"

On a conference call Tuesday, guard Joel Bitonio discussed his early impressions of the Cleveland Browns new additions at tackle in Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin.

Pete Smith

Albert Breer: Browns Front Office Blueprint Borrowed From Eagles

In his monday morning column for TheMMQB, Albert Breer provided some clarity on the Cleveland Browns front office structure and why it might explain some of the moves that have been made by general manager Andrew Berry.

Pete Smith

KMonkeyFresh

Joel Bitonio On Bill Callahan: "He's Going To Put You In The Best Position To Be Successful"

Joel Bitonio held a conference call with the local media on Tuesday and some of the things he discussed were the offense the Cleveland Browns intends to run and new line coach Bill Callahan.

Pete Smith

Brady Quinn On Baker Mayfield: "He’s One Of The Most Accurate Passers Of Any Level That I’ve Ever Seen"

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Brady Quinn isn't shying away from his belief in Baker Mayfield. As he told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, he expects big things from Mayfield in 2020.

Pete Smith

Joel Bitonio Addresses Race In Conference Call

Cleveland Browns All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio found himself being the team's ambassador to address race from the perspective of the locker room. The veteran did an admirable job answering questions and providing insight.

Pete Smith

A Disgusted Myles Garrett Offers Help To David McAtee's Family In Wake Of His Death At Hands Of Police

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been an outspoken advocate for civil rights and justice, which has only been more pronounced after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Now, he's offering to help a family impacted by the violence.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Statement On Institutional Racism Largely Good, But Missing A Few Things

The Cleveland Browns released a statement from ownership that addressed the issues that have been going on in America for the past week sparked by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Pete Smith