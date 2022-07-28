Skip to main content

Amari Cooper on Deshaun Watson: ‘I Call Him The Magician’

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is ready to go with whoever it is at quarterback to start the season. Cooper believe Watson is special and has given him a nickname.

Amari Cooper is the Browns’ top option at wide receiver and figures to have a good 2022 season as long as everything goes according to plan. Cooper spoke to the media on Thursday and made it a point he is ready to go with e whoever is out there, though he thinks Watson is special.

“I just have to make the job easy for whoever it is … that’s my goal every time I line up out there,” Cooper said.

Cooper is coming off a season with 865 receiving yards in 14 starts, a down season to his standards. Cooper missed a couple of games due to COVID-19 and eventually broke away from the Dallas Cowboys via trade.

The Browns’ receiver knows what needs to be done to be successful, it is rather simple.

“(If I) get open it’s easy for whoever is back there.”

Cooper and Watson could form a connection as soon as Watson hits the field. The two have practiced together as much as possible, it’s one of the best duos to watch out for on the Browns.

“I call him the magician. He just makes plays out there,” Cooper said about Watson.

