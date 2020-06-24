BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Launch “Be The Solution”, Behind Andrew Berry’s Leadership

BrandonLittle

Andrew Berry hasn’t been on the job that long and he’s already shown great leader qualities, multiple times. The latest was Berry reaching out to his staff, looking to do some good for a great cause.

The death of George Floyd let off a towering affect of rightful protesting and people looking to have their voice heard. According to the Cleveland Browns website, Berry knew his “Browns Family” felt similar to him, that this was bothering. Berry sent out an email to his staff that would start a campaign called #BeTheSolution. This campaign was to come together as one, helping out charities pointing toward the right thing of equality.

Berry started things off with saying to his staff he would donate $8,460 in honor of George Floyd and other victims to NAACP Legal Defense Fund, if at least 50 employees did one of the following:

1. Spend at least 8 minutes and 46 seconds (in honor of Floyd) on one or a number of educational or dialogue items provided in the email and submit a short written or video reflection on what they learned or will do moving forward.

2. Sign up for any social activism initiative.

3. Donate anything to a social activism cause.

After a days notice, more than 50 members of the Browns staff took on the fight and joined the cause. Owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam said they would match any donations to a charity of the donators choice and as of Monday, over $185,000 had been donated to good causes.

"NFL teams, in general, have such an influence on their communities that if we can't be at the front of the pack on some of these issues that impact all of us, then shame on us”, Berry said.

The Cleveland Browns are calling in fans of the football team and others to join in on this cause, Be The Solution.

This is just the latest of leader acts that Andrew Berry has put together. There’s not many in the NFL with a mind like him, especially not as young. Cleveland has their guy for their plans on and off the field.

The Cleveland Browns organization highlighted these charities that are some good ones to donate to:

Black Lives Matter

Bail Project, INC

Black Voters Matter Fund

Cleveland NAACP

Diversity Center Of Cleveland

George Floyd Memorial Fund

Urban League Of Greater Cleveland

Whether you can donate, or even sharing this article would help the movement Be The Solution, a great one put on by the Browns GM, Andrew Berry. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Baker Mayfield One Of The Best At Making Things Happen Downfield

Analysis shows that Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield fits right in with the best when it comes to downfield play, making things happen.

BrandonLittle

Bengals Offensive Lineman Posts, Deletes Homophobic Image to Instagram

As the NFL tries to come to grips with its issues on race, Bobby Hart serves a reminder how the league has to go on the issue of homophobia. The Bengals offensive lineman posted and then deleted a homophobic image to his Instagram account.

Pete Smith

Kareem Hunt As The Joker

In the last few weeks, there has been a significant focus on the role Kareem Hunt will have in the Cleveland Browns offense. The Browns are going to focus on getting their best 11 offensive players on the field, which will have Kareem Hunt line up all over the field.

Pete Smith

Daniel Snyder Uses Bobby Mitchell's Legacy To Distract, Delay Focus On Team's Racist Name

The Washington Redskins announced the removal of George Preston Marshall's name from RFK stadium, replacing it with Bobby Mitchell. Something that should've been done while Mitchell was alive is largely used in an attempt to avoid the reality that something has to be done about the team's name.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Premature To Say Browns Fans Won't See a Season, From Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci has some new words on how the pandemic could affect the 2020 NFL season.

BrandonLittle

Kareem Hunt Sums Up Feelings For Many Players In The NFL On 2020 Season: "Whatever It Takes."

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt had a conference call on Monday and expressed a sentiment that a lot of NFL players have when it comes to the 2020 season. Whatever it takes.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Myles Garrett Shows Off His Inner Zion Williamson With This Dunk

Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett may be a football player, but that doesn’t mean his athleticism can’t flow over on to the basketball court.

BrandonLittle

Baker Mayfield Among Athletes Trying To Save Julius Jones From Death Row

Julius Jones is on death row in Oklahoma for a crime he insists he did not commit. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is among a group of athletes connected to the state of Oklahoma trying to save his life.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Kareem Hunt On Traffic Stop: "I Gotta Do Better"

Given the amount that's been going on in the world, it's easy to forget that in the not too distant past Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt was pulled over and told the officer that he wouldn't pass a drug test on dash cam. Monday, he was asked about it.

Pete Smith

Larry Ogunjobi Shows Physical Improvement Heading Into His Final Season On Rookie Contract

Larry Ogunjobi went to instagram to show off physical improvements he has made this offseason.

BrandonLittle

by

Footballfan55