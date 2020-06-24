Cleveland Browns Launch “Be The Solution”, Behind Andrew Berry’s Leadership

Andrew Berry hasn’t been on the job that long and he’s already shown great leader qualities, multiple times. The latest was Berry reaching out to his staff, looking to do some good for a great cause.

The death of George Floyd let off a towering affect of rightful protesting and people looking to have their voice heard. According to the Cleveland Browns website, Berry knew his “Browns Family” felt similar to him, that this was bothering. Berry sent out an email to his staff that would start a campaign called #BeTheSolution. This campaign was to come together as one, helping out charities pointing toward the right thing of equality.

Berry started things off with saying to his staff he would donate $8,460 in honor of George Floyd and other victims to NAACP Legal Defense Fund, if at least 50 employees did one of the following:

1. Spend at least 8 minutes and 46 seconds (in honor of Floyd) on one or a number of educational or dialogue items provided in the email and submit a short written or video reflection on what they learned or will do moving forward.

2. Sign up for any social activism initiative.

3. Donate anything to a social activism cause.

After a days notice, more than 50 members of the Browns staff took on the fight and joined the cause. Owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam said they would match any donations to a charity of the donators choice and as of Monday, over $185,000 had been donated to good causes.

"NFL teams, in general, have such an influence on their communities that if we can't be at the front of the pack on some of these issues that impact all of us, then shame on us”, Berry said.

The Cleveland Browns are calling in fans of the football team and others to join in on this cause, Be The Solution.

This is just the latest of leader acts that Andrew Berry has put together. There’s not many in the NFL with a mind like him, especially not as young. Cleveland has their guy for their plans on and off the field.

The Cleveland Browns organization highlighted these charities that are some good ones to donate to:

Black Lives Matter

Bail Project, INC

Black Voters Matter Fund

Cleveland NAACP

Diversity Center Of Cleveland

George Floyd Memorial Fund

Urban League Of Greater Cleveland

Whether you can donate, or even sharing this article would help the movement Be The Solution, a great one put on by the Browns GM, Andrew Berry.