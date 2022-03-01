4 Takeaways from GM Andrew Berry's Combine Press Conference

3. Wide Receiver, Defensive Line aren't necessarily priorities

Two of the weakest positions on the team, Berry noted that they are obviously going to add players at those two positions, but was unwilling to label them as priorities.

This hits on a few points. First, the Browns are going to use free agency to address needs in addition to trying to find ways to the talent on the team. That enables them to find the best 'opportunities' in the NFL Draft. It was interesting that Berry used that word, because it's broader than just players. That could include trades, both for other picks as well as veteran players.

Berry also used the word 'investment' deliberately. This further hits on how the Browns view the draft. They can hit on needs there, but more than anything, they want to make the best investments possible. The best investment may not be a position the Browns must address, but it is going to consider positional value.

The best investment at a particular pick might not be the one who's going to be the best player. Some positions are inherently more valuable than others. None is more valuable than quarterback. That next tier includes positions like defensive line, wide receiver, corner and both offensive tackle and guard.

Two drafts into this regime, the Browns have taken an offensive tackle and a corner in the first round. So as an example, even if the Browns might believe a center is the most likely player to become one of the best at his position, the return on the investment might not be as good for them as one of those premium positions.

All of that said, wide receiver and defensive line are both in that list for premium picks so they are definitely in the conversation.