Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry Praises Baker Mayfield’s Offseason Work

2019 was a lackluster season for quarterback Baker Mayfield, in which he took a step back from his rookie season. It was an overall combination of things, but Mayfield didn’t help himself. He looked to be moving sluggish at times, not as agile in the pocket and just a slower player than in the past.

This offseason Mayfield has posted workouts to social media a number of times, including this instagram video below. The obvious difference is there, Mayfield looks to have toned up a bit, shedding fat and adding some muscle. This isn’t an obvious fix to problems from last year, but it could certainly only help.

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry said, “he came back and added four pounds of lean mass, cut body fat and came back in terrific shape”. Berry would go on to say “Baker has really been outstanding this entire spring and summer, level of engagement with the coaching staff, getting up to speed mentally with the system and his interaction with his teammates”.

High praise from a general manager that didn’t draft Mayfield, as he has made it a point that he believes in the third-year quarterback from day one. Mayfield has also made changes to his drop back, that we will be able to see more as training camp goes on.

If we see a season, Cleveland fans will see an improved physique when they look at the Browns quarterback. After media and fans often criticized the quarterback last season for the shape he is in, Baker seems to have used it for motivation.