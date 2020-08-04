BrownsDigest
Defensive Tackle Andrew Billings Opt Out

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have announced that Andrew Billings has opted out of the 2020 season.

Andrew Billings was a nice signing for the Browns, offering them a quality nose that could clog up the middle and reduce the workload on Larry Ogujobi. He might have largely been a role player as a run stuffer, but he was important to what the Browns are trying to do defensively.

This does create a hole for the Browns to address at the nose in their defensive line rotation. Ogunjobi has struggled when he's been asked to be the mainstay nose. Better suited to be play as a pass rusher and role player, the Browns don't really have an answer to be the next man up.

Ideally, they would find another clogger that can take on a double team and move the line of scrimmage, but those can be difficult to find, especially in August. Billings was effective in that role for the Cincinnati Bengals and they went with an impact player to replace him in D.J. Reader.

Billings is the third player to opt out this season for the Browns. He only signed to a one-year deal, so this would have him headed back to free agency if the Browns don't try to keep him. It would stand to reason they will, unless they find someone to replace him they like better.

The NFL moved up the deadline for opt outs to Thursday. Unless Billings qualifies as high risk, he will get $150,000 for the season and borrow against his earnings in 2021. He had signed a $3.5 million deal with the Browns. Billings is 24 years old.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
HiramB
HiramB

who are you signing now that Billings is out??

I got Hassan Ridgeway

