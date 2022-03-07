Andy Janovich to become free-agent

Cleveland Browns have opted to not exercise the option on fullback Andy Janovich’s contract.

Andy Janovich’s work did not show up in the stat sheet often, but he was solid in his defined role of being a blocker and decoy at times. Cleveland Browns have opted to not pick up the fullback’s option, according to a report below.

Janovich spend 2020 and 2021 with the Browns and appeared in 27 games. In two years Janovich caught five passes for 22 yards. The fullback had one rushing touchdown in 2021.

Janovich was a $1.5 million dollar cap-hit for the 2022 season.

The former Denver Bronco was a pro bowl alternate in 2021 and is looked at as one of the best fullbacks in the league. Janovich is a throwback style football player, though many teams opt to not utilize a full back much at all.

It is yet to be seen if Cleveland will just use Johnny Stanton in this role, or another tight end.

