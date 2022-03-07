Skip to main content

Andy Janovich to become free-agent

Cleveland Browns have opted to not exercise the option on fullback Andy Janovich’s contract.

Andy Janovich’s work did not show up in the stat sheet often, but he was solid in his defined role of being a blocker and decoy at times. Cleveland Browns have opted to not pick up the fullback’s option, according to a report below.

Janovich spend 2020 and 2021 with the Browns and appeared in 27 games. In two years Janovich caught five passes for 22 yards. The fullback had one rushing touchdown in 2021.

Janovich was a $1.5 million dollar cap-hit for the 2022 season.

The former Denver Bronco was a pro bowl alternate in 2021 and is looked at as one of the best fullbacks in the league. Janovich is a throwback style football player, though many teams opt to not utilize a full back much at all.

Read More

It is yet to be seen if Cleveland will just use Johnny Stanton in this role, or another tight end.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Sep 27, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs the ball as running back Andy Janovich (31) blocks for him against the Washington Football Team during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sport
News

Andy Janovich to become free-agent

By Brandon Little3 minutes ago
Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Oklahoma to dedicate statue to Baker Mayfield at spring game

By Brandon Little48 minutes ago
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes to the sideline as Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) blocks Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns Extras 17
News

Roster moves: Browns tender three ERFAs

By Brandon Little2 hours ago
David Njoku and Anthony Schwartz Film Room 2021 Week 1
News

Browns Place Franchise Tag on TE David Njoku

By Pete Smith2 hours ago
Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) evades Oregon State offensive lineman Joshua Gray (67) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Cfb Purdue Vs Oregon State
Featured Content

Could Browns Select 1st Round Edge Rusher?

By Evan Crowell6 hours ago
jameson williams
Featured Content

Jameson Williams Firmly in Play for Browns

By Evan Crowell7 hours ago
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Combine Showcases Edge Talent, Highlights Defensive Tackle Concerns

By Pete SmithMar 6, 2022
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger (TE03) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Mid to Late Round Values for Browns Offense at the Combine

By Pete SmithMar 5, 2022