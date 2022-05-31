Skip to main content

The Answer to All of Your David Njoku Questions is Money

Sticker shocker and raw numbers suggested the Cleveland Browns made a terrible deal signing tight end David Njoku, but the details show the contract is great for the team.

The Cleveland Browns are banking on the fact that David Njoku can become a franchise tight end, but the reason they gave him a four year extension rather than simply allowing him to play on the franchise tag is money. The Browns save money by extending Njoku while giving the player what he wants.

Following the same framework as every other extension the Browns have done with players, the first year has a minimum base salary, allowing the Browns more cap room this year, which will then allow them to rollover more money.

YearAgeBase SalarySigning BonusRoster BonusOptionCap HitDead CapYearly Cash

2022

26

$1.036

$2.293

$3.328

$25M

$12.5

2023

27

$4.5

$2.293

$1.6

$8.393

$13.672

$12.5

2024

28

$13.0

$2.293

$1.5

$1.6

$18.393

$6.879

$14.5

2025

29

$14.26

$2.293

$1.0

$1.6

$19.143

$4.586

$15.25

2026

Void

$2.293

$1.6

$3.893

$2.293

2027

Void

$1.6

$1.6

Year two is where Njoku's contract is different from the rest. Because Njoku has a lower signing bonus amount than other players that have been extended, averaging $2.293 million, the total value of Njoku's contract over 2022 and 2023 is $11.721 million. Just the franchise tag amount would've been worth $10.931 million in 2022.

In year one, Njoku is scheduled to earn a total of $3.328 million. That's $7.603 million in savings in 2022 compared to $10.931 million figure. That money is going to be rolled over into 2023, then becoming $15.206 million giving them added flexibility.

In year two, Njoku is scheduled to earn a total of $8.393 million. That $15.206 million the Browns have created by rolling over the savings will cover his entire second year and leave the Browns with another $6.813 million to use in 2023.

Year three is where the contract will escalate and Njoku will be paid like a premium tight end. Njoku will be due $18.393 million. Not only are the Browns betting that he can play up to that value, but in 2024, the sticker shock will be gone as both the salary cap continues to increase and multiple tight ends will have gotten far more lucrative deals by then, something else the Browns wanted to avoid.

If the Browns waited and Njoku played great, they'd be paying $10.931 million and then paying more on the ensuing contract to then keep him. Mike Gesicki of the Miami Dolphins and Dalton Schultz of the Dallas Cowboys are next in line. If past is prologue, they will almost certainly more than Njoku did just as Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers got more than Myles Garrett and Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers got more than Denzel Ward.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Year four is a pivot point in the deal. Njoku is scheduled to earn $19.143 million in 2025. The contract is also scheduled to have two void years, which amount to $3.893 million.

Built into this contract is an out for the Browns. After year three, the Browns could potentially cut or trade Njoku. If that happens, Njoku would get $4.586 million.

This is a key to the entire contract.

If Njoku is with the Browns for three years, the Browns end up paying him a total of $34.7 million. That would paid over four years which helps the Browns navigate potential cap issues.

If Njoku is everything the Browns hope he is, he'll stay the fourth season and get the full $54.75 million paid out over five years.

Much has been made of the fact that over four years, Njoku's $54.75 million figure, averaging $13.687 million, would be fifth among tight ends in the NFL. That's true.

However, if he only plays three years of the contract, that average drops him to $11.56 million per year. Not only would that drop him to eighth, below Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry of the New England Patriots, but it's only $629,000 more than Gesicki and Schultz on the franchise tender, the number many wanted the Browns to keep Njoku on just for this year.

Njoku gets paid, getting the opportunity to cash in huge, but the Browns get a way to insure themselves against underperformance. Njoku is happy and incentivized to prove he's worth almost $20 million in 2025.

It's mutually beneficial for the Browns, but the structure of the first two years is why the Browns have the top of the line front office.

5D584C1C-461F-42D1-AB88-26C1A528F2A7
News

NFL.com Predicts Cleveland Browns Starting Lineup

By Brandon Little4 hours ago
Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs with the ball as Detroit Lions inside linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) goes for the tackle during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Nick Chubb Ranked Near the top of the NFL’s Top Running Backs

By Brandon LittleMay 29, 2022
E1C96D5F-1EA5-46C4-9B01-B2C5CA0B84E9
News

Browns Rookie Perrion Winfrey Excited to Work With Joe Woods, Takes Shot at Alex Grinch

By Brandon LittleMay 28, 2022
2F3A59B4-5E28-4AD7-B903-E86D62FA8794
News

NFL.com Names Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as Browns most under appreciated player

By Brandon LittleMay 28, 2022
David Njoku's Birthday
News

Browns Agree to 4-Year Extension with TE David Njoku

By Pete SmithMay 27, 2022
4946487A-9A88-40C0-AA7F-BF7A74A2E4C4
News

Panthers Want Browns to Take on Large Part of Baker Mayfield’s Contract

By Brandon LittleMay 26, 2022
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) runs a drill during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Second OTA: Clowney Officially Returns, Some Early Impressions

By Pete SmithMay 25, 2022
9AFCFEA3-B7D1-4E1E-8C74-BCF5BD05C9EF
News

Deshaun Watson Gives Anthony Walker a Gift for Jersey No. 4

By Brandon LittleMay 25, 2022