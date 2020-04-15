BrownsDigest
Atlanta Falcons A Potential Trade Partner?

Pete Smith

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly looking to trade up in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. In what could be a further attempt to bolster the team's defense, the Falcons might be looking for help at corner or further help on the defensive line. The Cleveland Browns, if they don't like their options at 10th pick, stand out as a team that could trade down, add an asset or few, and then select an offensive tackle.

The Falcons let Vic Beasley walk in free agency and signed Dante Fowler in their first big move to help the defense. That may not be all they want to do with their defensive line, adding help around Grady Jarrett. They also released corner Desmond Trufant, so they have a hole there to address.

C.J. Henderson out of Florida might be an attractive target to address the corner position to fill the hole left by Trufant. On the defensive line, if they want a nose, they might like Derrick Brown, the nose from Auburn. If they want another athletic disruptive presence next to Jarrett, they could add Javon Kinlaw out of South Carolina.

It's not likely, but still possible the Falcons want to double up on pass rusher and want a player like K'lavon Chaisson from LSU. That would give them a rotation with Fowler, Chaisson and Takkarist McKinley.

The Falcons made significant efforts to improve the offensive line last season with two first round picks. This year, they seem to be focused on building a defense that can compete enough so that they can make another run at the postseason with Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and company as the driving force.

If the Browns don't like their options at 10, likely offensive tackles, they may be motivated to trade down. They could add a draft asset or few while still keeping themselves in position to draft an offensive tackle like Josh Jones from Houston or Ezra Cleveland from Boise State.

The Falcons pick 16th, which is in the area the Browns would seemingly want to move down. They don't want to trade too far down and miss out on their targets. The Falcons aren't the only team that might be looking to move up as the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos have all been linked to Henry Ruggs, the wide receiver out of Alabama. Getting him might require trading up with the Browns selling the pick to the highest bidder.

Cleveland Browns Unveil Highly Anticipated Uniforms

After years of waiting and weeks of teasing, the Cleveland Browns have unveiled their highly anticipated uniforms for the 2020 season and beyond.

Pete Smith

5 Wide Receivers For The Browns In the 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are a wild card when it comes to the 2020 NFL Draft at wide receiver. They could certainly use one, but it's wide open in terms of the type they'd like. Nevertheless, there are five potential fits for the Browns in this year's class.

Pete Smith

Wisconsin Edge Rusher Zack Baun Tests Positive For Diluted Sample At NFL Scouting Combine

Wisconsin Edge Defender and potential Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft target Zack Baun tested positive for a diluted sample at the NFL Scouting Combine according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pete Smith

5 Edge Rushers For The Browns In The 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are in pretty good shape with their edge rushers for 2020 with Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon and Adrian Clayborn, but they could be in the market for a fourth edge rusher if the value is there.

Pete Smith

Bucs Rumored To Want To Trade Up For Tackle To Protect Tom Brady

With the signing of Tom Brady to be their quarterback, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in win now mode. As a result, they are rumored to be in the market to trade up from 14th pick for an offensive tackle to protect Brady, which could have an impact on the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Footballfan55

Browns Building With Eye Toward Super Bowl Run in 2021 or 2022

Between the way the Cleveland Browns have almost completely built their offense and the cap space they can rollover to 2021, the team would only theoretically have to build a defense to make a run for the Super Bowl.

Pete Smith

In Connection With Uniform Reveal, Browns Announce ‘Hats Off to Our Heroes’ Fund

The Cleveland Browns have announced the 'Hats Off to Our Heroes' Fund to coincide with their uniform release on Wednesday. It's an initiative created to commit proceeds from jersey sales to those being pressed into duty as a result of COVID-19.

Pete Smith

Footballfan55

NFL Announces Virtual OTAs Starting Next Monday, Which Benefits The Browns, Makes Draft Now More Necessary

The NFL, in agreement with NFLPA, has announced their plan to begin virtual OTAs starting next Monday, the 20th of April. Teams will be able to start giving players information such as playbooks and teaching them various systems while players will be able to comply with their workout bonuses in their contract.

Pete Smith

Footballfan55

Jenny Vrentas's Latest Mock Draft One Trade Short

In her latest mock draft, Jenny Vrentas provides a realistic scenario that would seemingly leave the Cleveland Browns in a tough spot. Where it goes from there is hardly ideal.

Pete Smith

Karl Joseph Signs Contract With Browns, Still Waiting To Complete Physical

Karl Joseph has signed his contract with the Cleveland Browns, but he has not completed a physical. He was the last player the Browns were waiting to sign officially among players they had agreed to deals with during free agency.

Pete Smith

Footballfan55