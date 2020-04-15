Atlanta Falcons A Potential Trade Partner?

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly looking to trade up in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. In what could be a further attempt to bolster the team's defense, the Falcons might be looking for help at corner or further help on the defensive line. The Cleveland Browns, if they don't like their options at 10th pick, stand out as a team that could trade down, add an asset or few, and then select an offensive tackle.

The Falcons let Vic Beasley walk in free agency and signed Dante Fowler in their first big move to help the defense. That may not be all they want to do with their defensive line, adding help around Grady Jarrett. They also released corner Desmond Trufant, so they have a hole there to address.

C.J. Henderson out of Florida might be an attractive target to address the corner position to fill the hole left by Trufant. On the defensive line, if they want a nose, they might like Derrick Brown, the nose from Auburn. If they want another athletic disruptive presence next to Jarrett, they could add Javon Kinlaw out of South Carolina.

It's not likely, but still possible the Falcons want to double up on pass rusher and want a player like K'lavon Chaisson from LSU. That would give them a rotation with Fowler, Chaisson and Takkarist McKinley.

The Falcons made significant efforts to improve the offensive line last season with two first round picks. This year, they seem to be focused on building a defense that can compete enough so that they can make another run at the postseason with Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and company as the driving force.

If the Browns don't like their options at 10, likely offensive tackles, they may be motivated to trade down. They could add a draft asset or few while still keeping themselves in position to draft an offensive tackle like Josh Jones from Houston or Ezra Cleveland from Boise State.

The Falcons pick 16th, which is in the area the Browns would seemingly want to move down. They don't want to trade too far down and miss out on their targets. The Falcons aren't the only team that might be looking to move up as the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos have all been linked to Henry Ruggs, the wide receiver out of Alabama. Getting him might require trading up with the Browns selling the pick to the highest bidder.